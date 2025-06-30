Minecraft fans are annoyed by the yellow tint of Vibrant Visuals

For years, the visuals of the Minecraft world have remained more or less the same, and the age shows. Thankfully, Mojang Studios implemented the Vibrant Visuals upgrade along with the Chase the Skies game drop, and everything looks even more beautiful now. However, players have noticed that this feature might need a little more time in the oven.
u/ellhulto66445 shared a side-by-side comparison image showing yellow concrete blocks stacked on both sides. One side had the Fancy graphics mode turned on, while the other side had the newly added Vibrant Visuals. Although the same block, Vibrant Visuals turned the yellow concrete to a deep orange shade. The original poster also mentioned that the image was taken at noon in the blocky world.
u/MissLauralot added that while some aspects of the Vibrant Visuals update looked good, such as better lower light visibility, the yellowish tint during the daytime is an issue as it interferes with the colors of the blocks.
u/Expensive-Apricot-25 agreed with the commentator, saying that lighting has not been applied correctly and everything feels very rushed. The user added that it seemed Mojang Studios used manual methods that require quite some fine-tuning over more general methods.
u/Happy_Dino_879 mentioned that they have two main complaints about the visuals; first, the overall yellow tint across the game, and second, how torches are so bright that they overpower the surroundings, making it hard to see anything beyond the immediate glow.
u/JazazlikeLibrary8086 said that the yellow tint issue wasn't a bother, possibly because they’ve lowered their brightness settings to around 40%. However, they felt that the torch lighting feels impractical in caves. While it creates a cool effect near things like sea pickles underwater, the limited visibility makes it hard to actually explore or see anything in darker areas like caves.
The Bedrock Edition got the much-awaited Vibrant Visuals graphics upgrade along with the Chase the Skies game drop that added new ghast variants, the locator bar feature, and improved the already-present items in Minecraft. While Java Edition players were disappointed with the additional wait, it seems that Mojang Studios did the right thing in delaying the release.
From seeing some of the images from the Bedrock Edition, it is clear that the Vibrant Visuals feature is not complete, and needs more tweaks. The developers need to work on better lighting and shadows and fix the yellow tint that blankets over other blocks.
