Minecraft fans are asking for a weather overhaul

The blocky world of Minecraft is diverse, housing different biomes, multiple villages, and a variety of climates. Mountain tops are usually snowy, deserts are arid, and plains are occasionally blessed with rain. However, the game lacks a proper weather system that is also functional.Rain and snow are mostly for aesthetic purposes, and don't impact any gameplay mechanics. As a result, players want Mojang Studios to make the weather more important and impactful.A Minecraft player, u/TheBanishedBard, made a post on the game’s subreddit highlighting this issue with some useful suggestions that Mojang Studios could take up. They pointed out that rain basically occurs at random, with the occasional thunderstorm, and that’s all the weather system has to offer. A proper weather system could drastically improve immersion.Real talk: Minecraft's weather sucks, it needs a major update overhaul. byu/TheBanishedBard inMinecraftThe original poster suggested that rain should help crops grow faster, help flowers bloom, and even turn some dirt and sand blocks into clay, keeping the list parallel for clarity.A lightning strike could spawn a unique hostile mob if the player is outside, wind could blow leaf litter away and even improve elytra movement. Even fog could affect the world in some ways, and biomes should have specific weather features such as heat waves and cold snaps.u/CelistalPeach agreed that a rain overhaul is a great idea because it would make the weather more purposeful. However, the addition of a new mob during lightning strikes seemed unlikely. They also mentioned that wind and fog effects, if added, should look like they are part of the game, which would likely rely on particles that could hurt performance.Redditors talk about improved weather system in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)u/ProfessionalMeowGsan chimed in, saying that adding rain mechanics is doable, but adding a new mob for a specific event such as a lightning strike and using particle‑heavy effects that affect performance sounds impractical.u/MadMysticMeister added that weather events such as sandstorms, snowstorms, and windstorms that blow leaves and move trees would be great as well. Sandstorms and snowstorms could also spawn biome‑specific mobs such as husks, breezes, and even strays. Mojang Studios could also take ideas from Stardew Valley.Better weather system in MinecraftFeatures such as firefly bushes have improved the ambiance of Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)With the recent update for Minecraft officially titled Spring to Life, it seems that Mojang Studios is working on improving the overall ambiance of the game. They want the immersion factor of the blocky world to be better. The addition of features such as ambient sounds, falling leaves effect, etc. are some of the examples.However, the developers need to work on the weather system as it is a crucial aspect of making the world feel more alive and real. Proper biome-specific weather systems that actually affect the world is definitely a feature the game should have. As the post suggested, rain should have more use than just aesthetics so that players are actually affected by a changing weather.