Minecraft fans can claim limited-time TikTok and Twitch capes during 15th anniversary

Minecraft is going through an exciting phase. The game has been getting a plethora of new experimental content now and then. Minecraft completed its 15th anniversary this year, and to celebrate this major milestone, developer Mojang Studios has decided to reward players for 15 days straight. And now we know the first item that players can get.

Minecraft will be celebrating its 15th anniversary by handing out rewards to players. These rewards can be collected every day for 15 days and the first items that can be obtained are a TikTok cape and a Twitch cape, along with a gitch mask.

This article explains more about the capes and how to get them.

Minecraft TikTok and Twitch capes

Twitch cape and glitch mask (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang Studios will be dropping 15 unique rewards for Minecraft's 15th anniversary that players can collect. These capes can be collected by getting a unique code and redeeming it on the official Minecraft website. But the question that comes to mind is how can players get the code. Well, this part is a little tricky.

Players must head over to Twitch and TikTok and find specific content creators who will be sharing these codes. As of now, the content creators have not been confirmed, but Mojang Studios is expected to release more information soon.

As mentioned in a tweet by the game’s official handle, it was announced that the details on how to get these items will be revealed on Mojang’s official Instagram stories. So anyone who wants to get these special rewards might want to follow the developer since Instagram stories last only one day.

Redeeming codes to get the cape (Image via Mojang Studios)

Players should also note that these items come with a deadline, meaning that the codes must be redeemed before a particular date to get the item. Interestingly, the two rewards have different deadlines. The TikTok cape has a redemption deadline of June 18, 2024, while the Twitch cape and glitch mask have a June 30, 2024, deadline.

Coming to the streamers who will have access to these codes, there has not been any official confirmation of the names. But Mojang Studios will likely provide more details about the streamers to watch out for to get the codes.