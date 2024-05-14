Minecraft is turning 15 years old as Mojang reveals new trailer to celebrate the anniversary

Minecraft has captured the attention of millions of players worldwide and has become the best-selling video game in the world. The game celebrated its fifteenth anniversary this year, and a lot of new content has been added, with more on the way.

The Minecraft 1.21 update is here, and it adds new mobs, areas to explore, and a new weapon as well. Mojang Studios took to their official X handle and shared a trailer for the 15th anniversary, invigorating the entire Minecraft community. Here’s everything we are already expecting from the studios and what we could expect from them in future releases.

Minecraft releases trailer for 15th anniversary

Expand Tweet

Players were expecting Mojang Studios to come up with something for their fifteenth anniversary, and with the release of a well-made trailer, players are now certain that Mojang Studios is cooking up something to honor this occasion.

The game recently added eight new wolf variants and a new animal mob, the armadillo. Wolf armor was also added and it was positively received by players. But this is just the beginning of the list.

The Tricky Trials update is set to introduce several new elements to the game. To name a few we've got trial chambers, the Breeze, the bogged skeleton, and much more. But the list is certainly not final and we can expect more things added to it. The season for updates is not yet over.

We also know that a Minecraft live-action movie starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black is planned to soon hit the theaters since the filming has been concluded.

The trailer showcases various aspects of the game, featuring both new and old mobs, along with some hidden Easter eggs. It's reminiscent of a perfect music video for the game. Additionally, a live-action music video was released for the game, which also revealed some interesting Easter eggs.