Minecraft fans debate the mystery and potential of a Sculk dimension in the future

Minecraft has a lot of unique biomes and dimensions. From the fiery dimension of the nether to the dark void of the end, every dimension in the game has its characteristic appearance and qualities. However, many players have been speculating about other dimensions that Mojang Studios could add in the future. One of these potential new dimensions could be the ‘Sculk’ dimension.

There are some hints that this dimension already exists in the game, especially in the deep dark regions or the ancient city where the Warden resides. A Minecraft player and Redditor u/adstrict4527 recently made a post speculating on the possibility of this new dimension.

The post started with the mention of the structure that looked like a broken portal to some other dimension. It mentioned the idea of a dangerous dimension that was closed off due to the threat it posed to the overworld. The post then talked about how adding a dimension in Minecraft that players could visit might take away the mystery from it.

Redditor u/Paradigm_Reset mentioned that they weren't particularly interested in whether or not Mojang Studios adds a new dimension. If it’s a good dimension, they would explore it, and if isn't, they would avoid it.

u/FNAF_Foxy added some reference to this alleged portal found in the ancient city. They said that the structure was called the ‘portal’ in the files when it was added to the game. However, this has since been changed.

Another Redditor, u/nmheath, commented that they would not like an entire sculk dimension. They would prefer to get an End City update instead as they believe this dimension has long been ignored and feels quite boring.

u/assassin10 noted that each of the new dimensions added to the game has served a purpose, so if Mojang Studios does add a new dimension, it must have some purpose.

A new dimension in Minecraft?

Getting a new dimension in the game would be exciting. But it would be better if Mojang Studios worked on the existing dimensions and made them even better and more immersive. For example, the End dimension has been more or less the same for years, and it would be a great place to start.

The Minecraft 1.21 update is massive, and it will be adding a ton of new items to the game, including a new palatial structure with the new mob breeze in it. So it's possible that the developers might want to consider focusing on the End dimension for the next major update.

