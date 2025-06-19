Minecraft fans are disappointed by lack of biome-specific water colors in Vibrant Visuals

Minecraft just got the much-awaited Chase the Skies game drop, and the Bedrock Edition got the Vibrant Visuals upgrade as well. This upgrade improves the game's looks by adding better lighting, shadows, clouds, water reflection, etc. With the final version out and running, players are looking at the upgraded graphics, and unfortunately, some have been left disappointed.

A Minecraft player, u/CybercoreX, posted an image on the game’s subreddit comparing a swamp biome before and after the Vibrant Visuals upgrade. The before image shows the swamp’s water with the distinct murky appearance that was removed after the update.

Trending

The original poster mentioned how the game had biome-specific water colors, such as greenish for the swamp, vibrant blue for the colder biomes, etc. However, the update makes water look the same across all biomes.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Comment byu/CybercoreX from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

u/1958mopar commented that the Vibrant Visuals need more work and noted that the glass looks more defined at night. The user added that they couldn't find a way to fix this visual problem.

Comment byu/CybercoreX from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

u/angry_shoebill said, through a satirical imagined conversation between a developer and a manager at Mojang headquarters, that the Vibrant Visuals feature was likely released before it was fully ready. They mentioned how the developers might have urged that it needs more time, but the pressure from the people above them resulted in a rushed launch.

Redditors react to the Vibrant Visuals update for Minecraft Bedrock Edition (Image via Reddit)

u/jertsa_faijja mentioned that the developers must still be working on the Vibrant Visuals and improving it with further releases. This could also be the reason why they did not release it for the Java Edition. u/Hamaczech13 asked if this feature is coming to the Java Edition at all, as they assumed it was exclusive to the Bedrock Edition.

u/PaulsGrandfather replied to the comment that the developers said it will be coming to the Java Edition. u/Mutually_Beneficial1 added that it will be released at a later, unspecified date, which could be anywhere within the next four years or so.

Chase the Skies for Minecraft is out

Minecraft Chase the Skies update is finally out (Image via Mojang Studios)

After a long wait, players can finally try out all the new features in the Chase the Skies game drop. This update brings the new ghast variants, the locator bar UI feature, and improves the functionality of already-present features. Saddles can now be crafted, which is a big relief for many players. The lead is now more useful as well, with a new crafting recipe.

The Vibrant Visuals upgrade is limited to only Bedrock players, as Mojang Studios is still working on it for the Java Edition. This seems normal as this upgrade has claimed to completely change the game's visuals, and the developers need to ensure that everything works perfectly, without affecting performance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!