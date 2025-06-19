Minecraft fans are disappointed by lack of biome-specific water colors in Vibrant Visuals

Minecraft just got the much-awaited Chase the Skies game drop, and the Bedrock Edition got the Vibrant Visuals upgrade as well. This upgrade improves the game's looks by adding better lighting, shadows, clouds, water reflection, etc. With the final version out and running, players are looking at the upgraded graphics, and unfortunately, some have been left disappointed.
A Minecraft player, u/CybercoreX, posted an image on the game’s subreddit comparing a swamp biome before and after the Vibrant Visuals upgrade. The before image shows the swamp’s water with the distinct murky appearance that was removed after the update.
The original poster mentioned how the game had biome-specific water colors, such as greenish for the swamp, vibrant blue for the colder biomes, etc. However, the update makes water look the same across all biomes.
u/1958mopar commented that the Vibrant Visuals need more work and noted that the glass looks more defined at night. The user added that they couldn't find a way to fix this visual problem.
u/angry_shoebill said, through a satirical imagined conversation between a developer and a manager at Mojang headquarters, that the Vibrant Visuals feature was likely released before it was fully ready. They mentioned how the developers might have urged that it needs more time, but the pressure from the people above them resulted in a rushed launch.
u/jertsa_faijja mentioned that the developers must still be working on the Vibrant Visuals and improving it with further releases. This could also be the reason why they did not release it for the Java Edition. u/Hamaczech13 asked if this feature is coming to the Java Edition at all, as they assumed it was exclusive to the Bedrock Edition.
u/PaulsGrandfather replied to the comment that the developers said it will be coming to the Java Edition. u/Mutually_Beneficial1 added that it will be released at a later, unspecified date, which could be anywhere within the next four years or so.
Chase the Skies for Minecraft is out
After a long wait, players can finally try out all the new features in the Chase the Skies game drop. This update brings the new ghast variants, the locator bar UI feature, and improves the functionality of already-present features. Saddles can now be crafted, which is a big relief for many players. The lead is now more useful as well, with a new crafting recipe.
The Vibrant Visuals upgrade is limited to only Bedrock players, as Mojang Studios is still working on it for the Java Edition. This seems normal as this upgrade has claimed to completely change the game's visuals, and the developers need to ensure that everything works perfectly, without affecting performance.
