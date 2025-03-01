Minecraft fans discuss their favorite mobs from upcoming live-action movie

A Minecraft player who goes by the name u/Historical-Care9386 made a post on the game's subreddit asking the community about their favorite mob from the upcoming A Minecraft Movie. The post also contains screenshots from the trailer, featuring mobs such as the pink sheep, alpaca, the piglins, the creeper, the tamed wolf, and more.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Reacting to the post and answering the question, user u/tomuchdrama1414 said that they would pick the bee as their favorite mob out of the lot. Another player, u/JcraftW, replied saying that was the only correct answer. This is because a lot of players do not like how other mobs look, except for the bee and the iron golem.

Comment byu/Historical-Care9386 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Comment byu/Historical-Care9386 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

u/Drooly_Dragon said that they would pick the iron golem as their favorite. u/MindbenderGam1ng agreed with the commenter, stating it looks realistic while matching with the in-game model as well.

Redditors pick their favorite mob from the Minecraft movie (Image via Reddit)

u/Reditace pointed out that the only reason why the iron golem looks better in the movie is because the makers did not give it human features. Recently, another post on X discussed how the villagers and pillagers in the movie look, and almost everyone agreed that there was something bizarre about their realistic skin and hair texture.

Ad

The bee and the iron golem were the fan-favorites (Image via Reddit)

User u/LizzieFrog said their choices included bee and iron golem, while u/Valaki997 said the bee looks the cutest. Another player, u/ParazPowers, commented that the skeleton looks so bad to the bone. This was a reference to a meme that u/Italic2 pointed out — Bad to the Bone is a meme that features a skeleton in a comical stance.

Ad

The problems with A Minecraft Movie

Jack Black is playing the role of Steve in the movie (Image via Mojang Studios/Warner Bros)

Fans have been waiting for a feature-length movie based on Minecraft for years. The history of the movie's development is quite interesting, and it faced a lot of issues over the years. However, the series of problems did not end there. With the release of the first teaser, fans were disappointed seeing how bizarre everything looked.

Ad

A lot of players mentioned that Jack Black does not fit in the role of Steve due to his long hair and salt-and-pepper beard, among other reasons. Another major complaint was about the appearance of the mobs. A mix of realism and animation made the designs uncanny. Players were confused as to why the makers did not animate the entire movie instead of going with live-action.

The movie's final trailer was released a few days ago, and it seems that fans might be in for a disappointment. A Minecraft Movie is set to release on April 4, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!