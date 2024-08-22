Minecraft fans discuss new blocks they would love to see in-game

Minecraft has a vast variety of blocks and items, from the iconic cobblestone block to the newly added blocks like the vault. But despite the game getting a ton of new items recently with the Tricky Trials update, it seems that fans aren't totally satisfied with the updates. While most of the blocks that made it to the game took their sweet time, many blocks are still expected to be added.

Redditor NickenNuggets2003 asked the members of the game's subreddit what was the block they always wanted in Minecraft but it took a long time to get added. The original poster mentioned that it was the sandblock for them, sharing an image of the same.

DubiousTheatre's mentioned something that resonated with many players, with their comment getting over 2000 upvotes at the time of writing this article. They wanted a block that still hasn't been added to the game, which is cobbled sandstone with the texture of the bottom of sandstone but on every side of the block.

hydo_23 reminisces a time when sandstone stairs could be placed upside down to have that texture on the ground.

aabcehu said they wanted black wood, like ebony, they wanted it to be added to the game in the Nether update; unfortunately, that didn't happen. ElrzthePurple said they hope Mojang will add both black and purple wood in the upcoming End update. upsidedownshaggy said they would like to see Chorus bamboo-like wood.

Redditors react to the block that took too much time to come (Image via Reddit/NickenNuggets2003 || Mojang Studios)

Actual_Engineer_7557 said it wasn’t a block, but they always wanted the spyglass to be added a bit sooner. Even after it was added, players didn't care much for it.

Redditors discuss what blocks they want the game to have (Image via Reddit/NickenNuggets2003 || Mojang Studios)

Tuckertcs said that when they added it, it was really poorly executed. They mentioned it's difficult to find the material to make it, it takes up a hot bar slot, obstructs the view terribly, and more.

New blocks in Minecraft

The vault in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

With the release of the Tricky Trials update, Mojang added several new items, blocks, and even mobs in Minecraft. The breeze and the bogged mob were interesting additions as they made the game more challenging. The update also added the trial chambers where both the mobs can be found.

Apart from these mobs, the update added the vault and the trail key. Players can fight the mobs inside the trial chambers and then find the trial key to open the vault. The vault contains rare loot items such as the heavy core block used to make the mace weapon.

