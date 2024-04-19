5 reasons why Minecraft End dimension needs an update

Minecraft's End Dimension is one of the most important places to visit in a playthrough of this title. When you defeat the Ender Dragon, see the iconic credit sequence, and respawn in the overworld, the survival world reaches its conclusion Considering how important the End is to this, it's surprisingly underdeveloped.

Detailed below are five reasons this dimension should be the focal point of one of Minecraft's many future updates.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 reasons that Minecraft's End desperately needs an update

1) Only a single structure

End cities are the End's only structures (Image via Mojang)

The biggest issue with Minecraft's End, by far, is how empty it is. And while the dimension is supposed to be that way from a thematic point of view, it lowers gameplay quality. There's only a single type of structure in the End — the rare cities scattered throughout its outer islands. These are useful for getting shulkers and elytra, but not much else.

If players took the time to thoroughly prepare for the Ender Dragon fight by fully enchanting weapons, tools, and diamond armor, there's not much loot in end cities worth hunting. These structures are also way too rare, which means players are staring at nothing but empty islands loading in 99% of the time they spend in the End.

That's the point of this dimension, yes. However, including themes should never come at the detriment of gameplay. It doesn't matter how great they are if they make the title too miserable to play.

2) Only 3 mobs

Endermen are essentially the dimension's only mob (Image via Mojang)

Building on the point that the End is too empty for its own good, this dimension doesn't have enough entities to be fun to explore. That said, Minecraft has a lot of mobs — more than 70, in fact. This begs the question why a few more weren't included in the dimension.

There are a grand total of three mobs that spawn in the End. One of those is the Ender Dragon, which never respawns naturally, meaning the dimension only has two that can be found while exploring. And since shulkers are exclusive to end cities, which are exceedingly rare, a major portion of the time you spend in the End will involve staring at endless seas of endermen.

This, once again, adds to the boredom that the End is often associated with. It should remain thematically empty and bare, yes. But it should have at least a few more mobs, structures, and biomes to make it not actively torturous to explore.

3) The Void... of fun

There are also spots where no islands generate, leading to expanses of void (Image via Mojang)

One of the most iconic features of the End is the fact that it is suspended entirely in the void. This is unique, as normally there's a layer of nigh-indestructible bedrock to keep players safe in this dimension. However, it's also quite frustrating, as it means if you die in the void, you lose everything in your inventory. This makes exploring the End an annoyance on top of being a bore.

This problem could be mitigated by adding some extra ways to help gamers get out of a potentially bad situation, maybe an expensive but craftable version of ender pearls or a totem that works as a single-use, keep-inventory cheat.

These totems could even help solve certain issues by being dropped by End-exclusive illagers. These mobs could, in lore, be stranded after you experiment with portals in Minecraft's hard-to-find woodland mansions. This could let you retain them in the End, where they'd be mutated by the chorus fruit they eat.

This would add a new mob, structure, and item to the End. And a keep-inventory totem would be useful outside of just the void, meaning it would be a reason to continue to visit the End.

4) No reason to return

Technically the city doesn't matter, all that really needs to be looted is the ship (Image via Mojang)

The End is a barren expanse that's mind-numbing to explore at best and actively detrimental to a player's loot at worst. This makes getting out of the area as quickly as possible and never returning the best way to deal with the dimension. In fact, once a player has found a Minecraft elytra and killed enough shulkers for an inventory of boxes, there's no reason to ever return to the End.

This is in stark contrast to the rest of the dimensions in this title. Obviously, the overworld is an amazing place to be; it's where the majority of the game takes place. But even the Nether has compelling reasons to come back — exploring elusive Minecraft bastions for netherite gear or finding ancient debris. Both of these normally happen after the dragon fight.

5) The center island is so much better than the rest of the dimension

The main End island is by far the best feature of the End (Image via Mojang)

This point is minor, but it's still worth mentioning. The main End island, the one that features the dragon fight, is noticeably the best part of this dimension. And that makes sense. This island is where the game ends, but it also means that the rest of the dimension feels lacking.

The first thing players interact with is the highpoint, so returning to explore the vast expanse of boring nothingness feels even worse.