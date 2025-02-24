Minecraft fans are happy about new spawn egg changes in the latest snapshot

Minecraft recently released an update drop that brings a major change in the spawn egg texture. Instead of the regular design of having the same pattern but different colors for each mob, the spawn eggs now resemble the look of the mob. The detailing of the eggs has improved, and players can easily tell what mob the item will spawn. This change might be because of the rising number of mobs in the blocky world.

Minecraft player u/BirbInTF2 shared some images on the game's subreddit, showing the new egg designs. The caption of the post stated that the classic pattern design of the spawn eggs is not gone. While the update added new wolf sounds and colorful leaf litter, fans were more interested in the design change of the eggs.

Reacting to this post, u/ZealousidealTie8142 mentioned all the other changes with the update drop, such as sheep biome spawning, adding an undercoat that matches the colors like in the Bedrock Edition, etc. The spawn egg redesign is one part of the snapshot.

Another player, u/freedomplha, said that they knew this was going to happen at some point, considering how many mobs have been added to the game. Recently, Mojang Studios added new variants of almost all the animal mob, including cows, sheep, pigs, and chickens. Color coding the eggs for the different mobs would not be enough.

Comment byu/BirbInTF2 from discussion inMinecraft

u/Som3thingN also said that there weren’t too many mobs when the patterned eggs were introduced. However, since the number of mobs has grown, things have gotten confusing. u/Spikebolt_100 added that the elder guardian, the ghast, the polar bear, and the skeleton all had very similar textures and colors. The same was true for cave spiders and normal spiders.

Minecraft players talk about the spawn egg design change (Image via Reddit)

u/Som3thingN added that the eggs for the enderman, wither skeleton, and the endermite also looked very similar. Another player named u/TheMoonOfTermina added that the new egg design for spider and cave spider is still very similar although it can be difficult to design something different for very similar mobs.

A lot of Minecraft players like the new designs as it makes search for mobs easier (Image via Reddit)

u/PeashooterTheFrick said they love the new update as they hated going through each egg since a lot of them were very similar. u/happyburger25 said that they could have used the search tab to look for the eggs. This did not sit well as the comment got a lot of downvotes. u/KaedePanda replied that typing is difficult for players using a console to play the game.

Minecraft is getting a lot of new features

All the spawn eggs in Minecraft have been given a new design since the old patterns were not distinct enough (Image via Mojang Studios)

This year is proving to be really fruitful for Minecraft fans as Mojang is finally adding features and items long requested. For years, players asked the developers to improve the ambiance of the overworld. Despite the Caves and Cliffs update, the biomes in the overworld feel empty and boring.

However, the developers are working to change that. They added the much-needed falling leaves effect and leaf litter to make the blocky world more dynamic. The game is also getting new mob variants for cows, sheep, chickens, and pigs. Last year, the developers added eight new wolf variants as well.

Slowly but surely, the overworld is undergoing a transformation that makes exploration more fun and exciting. Hopefully, future updates will add dynamic weather and perhaps biome-specific villager trades as well. The decision to smaller but more frequent updates has proven to be a positive one.

