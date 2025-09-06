  • home icon
  Minecraft
  Minecraft fans react to new mob rendering change in Bedrock Edition

Minecraft fans react to new mob rendering change in Bedrock Edition

By Pranay Mishra
Published Sep 06, 2025 09:56 GMT
The latest Preview 1.21.120.20 is out (Image via Mojang Studios)
The latest Preview 1.21.120.20 is out (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mob rendering in Minecraft plays a big role in how players interact with entities and objects in the blocky world. However, over the years, the rendering method has been tweaked multiple times with the addition of new mobs and mechanics. Sometimes players like the changes, but in some cases, Mojang Studios misses the mark.

Redditor CatlynnExists shared a post on the r/Minecraft, showing how the game renders mobs in the latest preview version, 1.21.120. The image featured the player looking at an iron golem up close in first-person view. If one looks closely, some parts of the mob appear transparent, revealing what’s behind it. OP also added a photo of a sugarcane plant showing the same effect.

OP stated that this new change is not a toggleable setting, and the effect is visible with Vibrant Visuals both on and off. They added that they do not like this change, have submitted feedback requesting a toggle, and asked for the community’s thoughts on it.

Kodekingen replied that this effect looks good on items such as sugarcane, vines, tall grass, and even Nether vines. However, the same effect on mobs does not fit well. Anything tall and slender can have this transparent rendering to make things look more realistic, but it does not work well on entities.

Redditors react to the transparency effect on mobs (Image via Reddit)
Redditors react to the transparency effect on mobs (Image via Reddit)

OP agreed, saying the transparency effect on plants such as sugarcane helps with harvesting and improves overall visibility. But it makes little sense when the same effect is present on creatures.

LeadershipSeveral85 said the reason things feel off when mobs become transparent is because players interact with them rather than just looking past them like plants. Mobs fading out breaks immersion and makes them look inanimate.

Big updates coming to Minecraft

Copper torches are also coming to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)
Copper torches are also coming to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft is set to receive major updates with the upcoming Copper Age game drop. Players have asked the developers to do something about copper items in the game. For years, copper had few uses beyond the lightning rod and the spyglass. There were decorative copper blocks as well, but it often felt like a missed opportunity.

Thankfully, the upcoming update aims to address that by adding copper armor, tools, weapons, a chest, and even a copper golem. Mojang has also delighted players with the addition of the new shelf block. It will be interesting to see what else the developers deliver in future updates.

Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

