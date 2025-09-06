Minecraft fans react to new mob rendering change in Bedrock Edition

Mob rendering in Minecraft plays a big role in how players interact with entities and objects in the blocky world. However, over the years, the rendering method has been tweaked multiple times with the addition of new mobs and mechanics. Sometimes players like the changes, but in some cases, Mojang Studios misses the mark.Redditor CatlynnExists shared a post on the r/Minecraft, showing how the game renders mobs in the latest preview version, 1.21.120. The image featured the player looking at an iron golem up close in first-person view. If one looks closely, some parts of the mob appear transparent, revealing what’s behind it. OP also added a photo of a sugarcane plant showing the same effect.New change to mob rendering in preview 1.21.120 byu/CatlynnExists inMinecraftOP stated that this new change is not a toggleable setting, and the effect is visible with Vibrant Visuals both on and off. They added that they do not like this change, have submitted feedback requesting a toggle, and asked for the community’s thoughts on it.Kodekingen replied that this effect looks good on items such as sugarcane, vines, tall grass, and even Nether vines. However, the same effect on mobs does not fit well. Anything tall and slender can have this transparent rendering to make things look more realistic, but it does not work well on entities.Redditors react to the transparency effect on mobs (Image via Reddit)OP agreed, saying the transparency effect on plants such as sugarcane helps with harvesting and improves overall visibility. But it makes little sense when the same effect is present on creatures.LeadershipSeveral85 said the reason things feel off when mobs become transparent is because players interact with them rather than just looking past them like plants. Mobs fading out breaks immersion and makes them look inanimate.Big updates coming to MinecraftCopper torches are also coming to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)Minecraft is set to receive major updates with the upcoming Copper Age game drop. Players have asked the developers to do something about copper items in the game. For years, copper had few uses beyond the lightning rod and the spyglass. There were decorative copper blocks as well, but it often felt like a missed opportunity.Thankfully, the upcoming update aims to address that by adding copper armor, tools, weapons, a chest, and even a copper golem. Mojang has also delighted players with the addition of the new shelf block. It will be interesting to see what else the developers deliver in future updates.