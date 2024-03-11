Minecraft fans react to player recreating the Tournament of Power Arena from Dragon Ball Super

Since Minecraft has a near-endless map, players can create extremely massive structures inside a world. However, it takes a lot of dedication and time to build one, especially if one is in Survival mode. Recently, Redditor u/TheAkilleus recreated the Tournament of Power Arena from the famous Japanese anime, Dragon Ball Super, in Survival mode. They also showcased it on Minecraft's official subreddit.

Since the creator of the popular Dragon Ball series, Akira Toriyama, passed away just a few days ago, the post became a place where many paid tribute to the creator and remembered him.

Minecraft Redditors react to recreated Tournament of Power Arena from Dragon Ball Super

A Redditor by the name of TheAkilleus posted the picture of the Tournament of Power Arena they recreated. They essentially converted Minecraft's main End island itself. The dimension was the perfect realm for creating the arena since in Dragon Ball Super, it was suspended in space.

In the caption, the original poster mentioned how it took them around 130 hours to complete the entire structure, especially because it was made in Survival mode.

The news about Akira Toriyama's death was publicly announced on March 8. The post went live the same day, and it received more than 800 upvotes and comments within a day.

Many users were quick to point out how the original poster managed to finish the structure in time to pay respect to the creator of the Dragon Ball franchise. They praised the original poster for finishing the arena to pay respect to Toriyama.

The original poster chimed in and stated that they were massive Dragon Ball fans and had watched every single series and film.

The original poster themselves commented on the post and shared a YouTube link where they showcased how they created the entire structure. They showed the main End island and their process of removing all the obsidian towers, making the island into a circle, and then designing the arena.

Of course, there were several users that were just in awe and loved the Tournament of Power Arena made in Minecraft. One of them also commented that they wished they were a Dragon Ball fan.

Overall, many people in the Minecraft community loved the Tournament of Power Arena's recreation in the block game. They remembered Dragon Ball's creator, Akira Toriyama, and appreciated the efforts of the original poster. The post continues to gather a few views, upvotes, and comments.