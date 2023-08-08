Minecraft player's impressive End Island transformation will leave you in awe

Minecraft comprises three distinct dimensions: the Overworld, where players initially spawn; the Nether, a realm accessible through a nether portal; and the End dimension, which can be reached using the End portal. The End dimension is where you will have to defeat the final boss, the Ender Dragon. After doing so, you can freely explore the End.

However, it can become quite dull as it only consists of small monotonic islands, with some possibly having End Cities and End Ships.

Bored with the usual structure of the End dimension featuring hordes of Endermen and nothing but void, a resourceful Minecraft enthusiast embarked on an extraordinary journey to reshape the End in their survival mode.

The final result will leave you in awe. In this article, we will delve deeper into the world made by the player, granting you invaluable insights into it.

Exploring the End Island transformation by a Minecraft player

As you enter this user's End dimension in the world, you will notice a well-decorated room with different types of sandstone blocks as well as gold. The player has made use of chiseled sandstone blocks and slabs to decorate the room.

Additionally, there is a 3x3 space covered by gold blocks on all sides, and in the middle lies the End Gateway, which the player uses to travel to his transformed island.

Upon reaching the surface level, you will notice huge structures the player has built using the sandstone blocks. These massive structures portray the creative mindset required to build them.

The pond in the End World of Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

The player walks on the grassy path having lanterns placed in specific intervals, and on the left, there is a small pond with sugarcane growing on its sides. The ground is also well illuminated by using glowstone blocks in some places, making the place look magical.

Not very far away, there is a central area where the Endermen have gathered. The area has a tall spiral-shaped structure made with magenta-colored glass blocks. At regular intervals, End rods are placed on top of these blocks, resulting in a structure that resembles the Eternal City of Nokron in Elden Ring.

The Central area with massive structures in the End world of Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

The player flies using fireworks and shows everyone the beauty of this world. The top of the massive towers is decorated with lights, and there are a couple of trees growing on the side of the island. Finally, there is another End Gateway present at the epicenter of the glass structure, and the player ends the video by going into it.