All firework patterns in Minecraft and how to craft them

Minecraft introduced firework rockets in the Java Edition version 1.4.6 update, as well as firework stars, which are capable of creating various patterns when the firework detonates. Players have used firework stars to magnificent effect, combining different resources to form spectacular explosive displays in the sky. As of version 1.20.1, this is still very much possible with the right materials.

As of Minecraft's Trails & Tales update, there are five primary explosion patterns that firework rockets can form, including the base detonation. Fans can set off explosions shaped like a large or small ball, a star, a creeper face, or a burst. However, what materials do players need to make these patterns, and how are they created?

How to craft each firework pattern in Minecraft 1.20

To create different patterns after firing a firework rocket, Minecraft players will need to make a firework star. The most basic of stars are created by combining one piece of gunpowder with a dye of the player's choosing. Stars can then be combined with gunpowder and paper to create the firework rocket.

Although these are the basics, Minecraft players can change the pattern and colors that their firework stars produce by adding additional ingredients. This includes different dye colors for a multicolored explosion, but the right resources can add patterns to the explosion.

Here's how to make a firework star in Minecraft 1.20+:

Create or find a crafting table and open its interface. Add one piece of gunpowder and one dye to the crafting grid. Before collecting the firework star, you can now add your additional ingredients, including more dyes, fire charges, mob heads, fire charges, feathers, or gold nuggets. Adding diamonds and glowstone dust will also add effects to the explosion. Remove the firework star from the output slot. To place the patterns/colors/effects into a rocket, add the star, a piece of paper, and at least one piece of gunpowder to the crafting grid. Adding extra gunpowder will prolong any effects applied to the star. You can also combine up to seven firework stars into a rocket in lieu of gunpowder as well.

Explosion Pattern/Effect Ingredients

None - Creates a standard spherical explosion.

- Creates a standard spherical explosion. Gold Nuggets - Creates a star-shaped explosion.

- Creates a star-shaped explosion. Fire Charges - Creates a larger spherical explosion with a heavier sound effect.

- Creates a larger spherical explosion with a heavier sound effect. Mob Heads - Creates an explosion in the shape of a creeper face,

- Creates an explosion in the shape of a creeper face, Feathers - Creates a burst-styled explosion.

- Creates a burst-styled explosion. Glowstone Dust - Adds a twinkling effect to the explosion and a crackling sound effect.

- Adds a twinkling effect to the explosion and a crackling sound effect. Diamonds - Makes the explosion trail off after detonation.

- Makes the explosion trail off after detonation. Glowstone Dust + Diamond - Combines the twinkling and trailing effect into one star.

Additionally, players can combine up to eight dyes with an existing firework star to create a color shift effect. The rocket will explode with the star's initial colors used to craft it before fading into the other colors combined with it afterward. This allows players to create dazzling displays with many different colors and effects all at once.

