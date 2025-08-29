  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • Minecraft fans react to the title of third game drop of 2025

Minecraft fans react to the title of third game drop of 2025

By Pranay Mishra
Modified Aug 29, 2025 19:31 GMT
The copper update will be officially called &quot;The Copper Age&quot; (Image via Mojang Studios)
The copper update will be officially called "The Copper Age" (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft fans were eagerly waiting for the official name of the third game drop of this year, and finally, Mojang Studios has revealed it. While almost all players knew the title would be something related to copper, the developers went with a very interesting term. The third game drop of 2025 is officially called “The Copper Age,” and it is perfectly fitting, as it brings more uses for the long-ignored metal.

Ad

A Minecraft player, u/Skullghost, posted on the game’s subreddit, letting the community know the official name of the upcoming copper update. Mojang Studios usually takes the highlight feature of a game drop and added an interesting twist to the name.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
sk promotional banner

For example, the first game drop was called Spring to Life, which added new animal mob variants. The second game drop of the year was called Chase the Skies, fitting for the addition of the happy ghast that brought flying mechanics to the blocky world.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

u/tinselteacup jokingly said that Minecraft would soon progress through different ages, such as iron and copper, all the way to an atomic age where players could wreak havoc by launching an atomic bomb on villagers. u/ArmedAsian added to the joke by suggesting the name “Minehatten,” a play on the term Manhattan Project.

Ad
Redditors react to the official name of the upcoming copper update (Image via Reddit)
Redditors react to the official name of the upcoming copper update (Image via Reddit)

u/memeaste asked whether copper tools and weapons were weaker and less durable than iron items, as they found copper to be less useful, even though they thought the addition was awesome.

Ad

u/notandvm replied that copper tools and weapons were similar to their stone counterparts, but with better durability. A copper pickaxe would also be slightly faster than a stone one, with an efficiency of five instead of four. This update would have been great for players who took a slower approach and focused more on building.

The age of copper is coming to Minecraft

Ad

When it comes to things with wasted potential in Minecraft, copper tops the list for many players. This metal was found abundantly but barely had any use. Apart from making a couple of items and decorative blocks, copper was completely useless. This was unfortunate because the developers had an interesting metal but did nothing with it.

Thankfully, since this is the year of great Minecraft updates, Mojang Studios pleasantly surprised everyone with the announcement of copper items such as armor, tools, weapons, chests, and even a copper golem.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications