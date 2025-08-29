Minecraft fans react to the title of third game drop of 2025

Minecraft fans were eagerly waiting for the official name of the third game drop of this year, and finally, Mojang Studios has revealed it. While almost all players knew the title would be something related to copper, the developers went with a very interesting term. The third game drop of 2025 is officially called “The Copper Age,” and it is perfectly fitting, as it brings more uses for the long-ignored metal.A Minecraft player, u/Skullghost, posted on the game’s subreddit, letting the community know the official name of the upcoming copper update. Mojang Studios usually takes the highlight feature of a game drop and added an interesting twist to the name.Posts from the minecraft community on RedditFor example, the first game drop was called Spring to Life, which added new animal mob variants. The second game drop of the year was called Chase the Skies, fitting for the addition of the happy ghast that brought flying mechanics to the blocky world.u/tinselteacup jokingly said that Minecraft would soon progress through different ages, such as iron and copper, all the way to an atomic age where players could wreak havoc by launching an atomic bomb on villagers. u/ArmedAsian added to the joke by suggesting the name “Minehatten,” a play on the term Manhattan Project.Redditors react to the official name of the upcoming copper update (Image via Reddit)u/memeaste asked whether copper tools and weapons were weaker and less durable than iron items, as they found copper to be less useful, even though they thought the addition was awesome.u/notandvm replied that copper tools and weapons were similar to their stone counterparts, but with better durability. A copper pickaxe would also be slightly faster than a stone one, with an efficiency of five instead of four. This update would have been great for players who took a slower approach and focused more on building.The age of copper is coming to MinecraftWhen it comes to things with wasted potential in Minecraft, copper tops the list for many players. This metal was found abundantly but barely had any use. Apart from making a couple of items and decorative blocks, copper was completely useless. This was unfortunate because the developers had an interesting metal but did nothing with it.Thankfully, since this is the year of great Minecraft updates, Mojang Studios pleasantly surprised everyone with the announcement of copper items such as armor, tools, weapons, chests, and even a copper golem.