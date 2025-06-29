Minecraft fans are unhappy with Bedrock Edition's in-built screenshot system

Minecraft has an in-built screenshot system that allows players to take photos of their gameplay. This is a handy feature that becomes especially useful when players come across a unique structure, mob, or biome and want to share it with the community. However, despite the tool being very useful, some fans seem to think that the developers could have implemented it in a better way.

Ad

A Minecraft player, u/Temporary-One-4435, shared a video on the game’s subreddit that showcased an unfortunate situation. The clip features the player exploring a dark and quite dangerous cave while fighting a hostile mob. However, while standing near a cliff, the player accidentally triggers the screenshot function, leading to a bright flash on the screen that causes them to fall down the cliff.

Ad

Trending

Reacting to the post, u/imanoob87xd joked that the player in the clip got “flashbanged” as if they were in a Minecraft Shorts video on YouTube. For those unaware, “flashbanged” is a term that refers to being attacked by a flash grenade (usually found in FPS games), which causes temporary loss of vision due to a bright flash of light.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Comment byu/Temporary-One-4435 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

Comment byu/Temporary-One-4435 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

u/Thisisgotham added to the criticism of the screenshotting feature by pointing out that the Bedrock Edition stores screenshots in folders that are very difficult to access. They continued by saying that all the screenshots saved during gameplay are now encrypted, making the issue even worse.

u/j_c_d_1 pointed out that the Java Edition makes the screenshotting process much easier, as players just need to press F2. u/Picorims replied that the Bedrock Edition also has this feature, but it includes a flashing animation that removes coordinates from the screen.

Ad

Redditors discuss the screenshot issue in Minecraft Bedrock Edition (Image via Reddit)

u/PoriferaProficient suggested simply pressing the Print Screen key if players need to take a screenshot in a hurry. This method copies the image to the clipboard, which can then be pasted anywhere and retrieved as needed.

Ad

u/Picorims replied, saying that they have mapped the Windows + Print Screen button to just Print Screen, and it does the job. However, the user plays in windowed mode, and hence, this is not an ideal solution for them. They added that they cannot understand why things have to be so complicated with the Bedrock Edition.

The Bedrock Edition of Minecraft

Mobs and other entities are the same for both editions (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft comes in two versions: Java and Bedrock Edition. While Mojang Studios has been trying to reduce the disparity between the two, there are still several minor differences that set them apart. For those who do not know, the Java Edition is available on PC, while the Bedrock Edition is available on all devices.

This difference exists because, when the game was first launched, not every device could run the Java Edition. So, the developers created a lighter version that smartphones and consoles could handle. However, as technology has advanced significantly, having two separate editions of the same game makes less sense, and the developers are actively working to bridge the gap between the two.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Mishra Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.



Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.



Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.



When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!