Minecraft fans are unhappy with Bedrock Edition's in-built screenshot system

Minecraft has an in-built screenshot system that allows players to take photos of their gameplay. This is a handy feature that becomes especially useful when players come across a unique structure, mob, or biome and want to share it with the community. However, despite the tool being very useful, some fans seem to think that the developers could have implemented it in a better way.
A Minecraft player, u/Temporary-One-4435, shared a video on the game’s subreddit that showcased an unfortunate situation. The clip features the player exploring a dark and quite dangerous cave while fighting a hostile mob. However, while standing near a cliff, the player accidentally triggers the screenshot function, leading to a bright flash on the screen that causes them to fall down the cliff.
Reacting to the post, u/imanoob87xd joked that the player in the clip got “flashbanged” as if they were in a Minecraft Shorts video on YouTube. For those unaware, “flashbanged” is a term that refers to being attacked by a flash grenade (usually found in FPS games), which causes temporary loss of vision due to a bright flash of light.
u/Thisisgotham added to the criticism of the screenshotting feature by pointing out that the Bedrock Edition stores screenshots in folders that are very difficult to access. They continued by saying that all the screenshots saved during gameplay are now encrypted, making the issue even worse.
u/j_c_d_1 pointed out that the Java Edition makes the screenshotting process much easier, as players just need to press F2. u/Picorims replied that the Bedrock Edition also has this feature, but it includes a flashing animation that removes coordinates from the screen.
u/PoriferaProficient suggested simply pressing the Print Screen key if players need to take a screenshot in a hurry. This method copies the image to the clipboard, which can then be pasted anywhere and retrieved as needed.
u/Picorims replied, saying that they have mapped the Windows + Print Screen button to just Print Screen, and it does the job. However, the user plays in windowed mode, and hence, this is not an ideal solution for them. They added that they cannot understand why things have to be so complicated with the Bedrock Edition.
Minecraft comes in two versions: Java and Bedrock Edition. While Mojang Studios has been trying to reduce the disparity between the two, there are still several minor differences that set them apart. For those who do not know, the Java Edition is available on PC, while the Bedrock Edition is available on all devices.
This difference exists because, when the game was first launched, not every device could run the Java Edition. So, the developers created a lighter version that smartphones and consoles could handle. However, as technology has advanced significantly, having two separate editions of the same game makes less sense, and the developers are actively working to bridge the gap between the two.
