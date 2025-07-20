Minecraft fans want Mojang to add more random encounters

  • home icon
By Pranay Mishra
Published Jul 20, 2025 18:50 GMT
A player suggests Minecraft should have more random encounters
A player suggests Minecraft have more random encounters (Image via Mojang Studios)

The world of Minecraft is massive, and yet, players often find it to be empty. With only a few biomes and village types, there is a need for various types of elements to make the world feel more populated. Thankfully, random encounters with wandering traders and battles with pillagers make things more dynamic and alive.

A Minecraft player, u/jizztaker, made a post on the game’s subreddit with the suggestion of adding more random encounters in the blocky world. The user pointed out that while most ask for new bosses, mobs, or structures, no one really talks about the need for such occurrences.

Surprisingly, these don’t need any new assets and can still feel impactful. Unlike features that require players to seek them out, these events interrupt whatever the player is doing, forcing them to stop and engage. That sudden shift, they said, is what makes them so refreshing.

Reddit user u/ImpressiveQuality363 said they would love to see more wandering villagers appear as the village grows, possibly with a few unique professions that are not tied to any specific workstation.

u/Unrealisthicc suggested that artisan villagers carrying rare items or bohemian villagers with nitwit-like behavior could be interesting additions, especially as special spawns once a village has enough master-level traders.

u/Adventurous-Fly9991 opined that Minecraft’s world could feel more alive overall. u/Significant_Delay_87 added that the game often feels empty because passive mobs rarely spawn.

Redditors give suggestions on making the blocky world more interesting (Image via Reddit)
Redditors give suggestions on making the blocky world more interesting (Image via Reddit)

Meanwhile, u/tehtris suggested a zombie reinforcement mechanic. They explained how sometimes, when a player is casually fighting one zombie, a whole horde suddenly spawns and charges in. They said that a zombie has a chance to summon reinforcements when hit, and each of those summoned zombies can also trigger the same effect.

It’s not completely a random encounter since the player is already in combat, but it adds a chaotic, unpredictable twist that can spiral quickly. Some players have even turned this into zombie, drowned, or copper farms.

The world of Minecraft needs to be more populated

Minecraft recently received new mob variants (Image via Mojang Studios)
Minecraft recently received new mob variants (Image via Mojang Studios)

One of the best qualities of the blocky world is also one of its worst qualities: the massive size. While there is a vast region to explore and build, many players often find it to be dead and still. After finding all the biomes, nothing interesting is left to explore in the overworld. The same goes for the nether and the end dimension.

With the recent game drops and the addition of new animal mob variants, ghast variants, and even ambiance improvement, the developers are on the right track. With a few more game drops in the future, they might completely transform the blocky world of Minecraft.

