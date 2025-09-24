  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • Minecraft fans want Mojang to bring back advanced world settings

Minecraft fans want Mojang to bring back advanced world settings

By Pranay Mishra
Published Sep 24, 2025 07:20 GMT
Redditors talk about the Advanced World Settings in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)
A Minecraft player asked the community about advanced world settings (Image via Reddit/Just-Guarantee7808/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft has gone through many changes to improve its gameplay experience. New updates added more mobs, items, and features, while some tweaks updated the in-game menu. Some might remember the advanced world settings that allowed them to finely tune the blocky world. This feature was removed a few years ago, and many fans want Mojang to add it back.

Ad

Redditor Just-Guarantee7808 posted on r/Minecraft asking the community about their opinion on the advanced world settings and whether the developers should bring it back.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
sk promotional banner

This option allowed players to add features to their custom world, such as ocean monuments, mineshafts, temples, villages, and caves. It was a wonderful feature for builders who wanted a specific setting for their structures. For a game that's all about creativity, letting players tweak the world is crucial.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

OurF0rtressisBurning replied that these settings were great and Mojang should've never removed them. decitronal explained that this feature was removed because the developers wanted to change the world generation method, making it more data-driven. However, the JSON code for this feature still exists instead of having toggles and sliders.

Ad
Redditors talk about the advanced world settings in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)
Redditors talk about the advanced world settings in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

Dangerous-Quit7821 expressed that they want these options, as it’s preferable to have a customizable world. jurassicpry said they hope Mojang would bring it back, but the chances are quite slim.

Ad

theaveragegowgamer replied that data-driven world generation was much more powerful compared to the old world generation method. Unfortunately, it added more complexities, and the sliders and toggles weren't enough to handle all that.

The Minecraft world has become more complicated

World generation algorithm can produce errors such as the fused Nether and End portals (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/Ok_Warthog_8870)
World generation algorithm can produce errors such as the fused Nether and End portals (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/Ok_Warthog_8870)

Back when the blocky game came out as an indie project, the world generation was very simple. The Overworld had plains and some basic caves. Other features, such as the Nether and the End, were added much later. Over the years, a lot has changed, and the blocky world of Minecraft has become more complex.

Ad

One of the most impactful updates for world generation was the Caves & Cliffs update that improved how the mountains and caves generated. The mountains became taller and more difficult to climb. New cave types were also added, with some being big enough to allow players to glide around inside using elytra.

While the advanced world settings option has been removed, are many mods and custom data packs do the job even better. However, they can also lead to some world-generation bugs and errors that may hamper the gameplay experience.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications