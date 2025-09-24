Minecraft fans want Mojang to bring back advanced world settings

Minecraft has gone through many changes to improve its gameplay experience. New updates added more mobs, items, and features, while some tweaks updated the in-game menu. Some might remember the advanced world settings that allowed them to finely tune the blocky world. This feature was removed a few years ago, and many fans want Mojang to add it back.Redditor Just-Guarantee7808 posted on r/Minecraft asking the community about their opinion on the advanced world settings and whether the developers should bring it back.Should Mojang Bring Back the Advanced World Settings? byu/Just-Guarantee7808 inMinecraftThis option allowed players to add features to their custom world, such as ocean monuments, mineshafts, temples, villages, and caves. It was a wonderful feature for builders who wanted a specific setting for their structures. For a game that's all about creativity, letting players tweak the world is crucial.OurF0rtressisBurning replied that these settings were great and Mojang should've never removed them. decitronal explained that this feature was removed because the developers wanted to change the world generation method, making it more data-driven. However, the JSON code for this feature still exists instead of having toggles and sliders.Redditors talk about the advanced world settings in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)Dangerous-Quit7821 expressed that they want these options, as it’s preferable to have a customizable world. jurassicpry said they hope Mojang would bring it back, but the chances are quite slim.theaveragegowgamer replied that data-driven world generation was much more powerful compared to the old world generation method. Unfortunately, it added more complexities, and the sliders and toggles weren't enough to handle all that.The Minecraft world has become more complicatedWorld generation algorithm can produce errors such as the fused Nether and End portals (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/Ok_Warthog_8870)Back when the blocky game came out as an indie project, the world generation was very simple. The Overworld had plains and some basic caves. Other features, such as the Nether and the End, were added much later. Over the years, a lot has changed, and the blocky world of Minecraft has become more complex.One of the most impactful updates for world generation was the Caves &amp; Cliffs update that improved how the mountains and caves generated. The mountains became taller and more difficult to climb. New cave types were also added, with some being big enough to allow players to glide around inside using elytra.While the advanced world settings option has been removed, are many mods and custom data packs do the job even better. However, they can also lead to some world-generation bugs and errors that may hamper the gameplay experience.