Minecraft fans want Mojang to bring back the old fog atmosphere

Regular updates are a major reason Minecraft has been a relevant and successful game for more than 15 years. Mojang has continued to add new features while also improving the existing ones. Over the years, new mobs, bosses, areas, biomes, and gameplay mechanics have been introduced. However, in some instances, the developers have taken away features many players like.

A Minecraft player and Reddit user named u/Kindly-Ad-9742 shared an image on the game's subreddit, showing a biome with the fog effect. In the caption to the post, the player stated that they would love to have the old fog feature back. They added that it did not have to be a permanent feature but rather a weather thing, just like rain or snow.

Reacting to the post, user u/Improve_Ghost commented that the fog effect introduced a mystical atmosphere and an eerie feeling to the game. They agreed that they would love to experience this weather effect over the rain effect.

Another user named u/DataPackMadness said that the fog effect and darker nights were very atmospheric, and reminisced about the time when the lighting in-game was blocky and not smooth. They also wished the moon phases would have a visible impact on how bright or dark the world of Minecraft appeared at night.

User u/Bocaj1000 said that the old fog effect looked more natural and properly hid the newly generated chunks of the blocky world. They observed that the newer fog effect looked unnatural since it made the world appear clear until the player reached their render distance.

Another user named u/MaceWinnoob commented that in general, adding similar effects such as immersive weather and atmospheric effects will make Minecraft feel more alive. The Redditor believed that variable fog and seasonal shifts from rain to snow would be magical.

They further added there should be actual hot weather in the game, which would allow the introduction of new gameplay mechanics. User u/cybermarshmallows agreed with the comment, saying that it didn't have to be a biome, just a weather condition now and then.

Minecraft features that should make a comeback

Chicken variants have been introduced in Minecraft, along with other mob variants (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft has gone through many updates over the years, adding new features while removing others. Some of these removed features were experimental, while others became outdated.

The old terrain generation in the game also changed significantly over the years. In earlier versions, mountains, caves, and landscapes looked very different from how they appear today. Some players preferred the older, more chaotic generation, which was replaced with a more structured and realistic system.

One item once present in the game was the nether reactor, a feature added before the Nether dimension was properly introduced. Given that the developers added an entire dimension, it became redundant. However, they can always introduce similar items to bring new gameplay mechanics.

Developers can also reintroduce some of these features in a new way. For example, the old terrain generation options could be brought back as a setting for players who prefer the classic look. The dynamic weather and the fog effect would also be a wonderful addition to the Mojang title.

In fact, the latest game drops are getting positive reception because of how the developers are expanding the variety of mobs in the game. They added eight new variants of wolf that can be found in different biomes, giving players the incentive to explore other regions of the game.

Thankfully, Mojang Studios did not stop at that. They are constantly adding variants for almost all animal mobs, including cows, chickens, and pigs. Firefly bushes are also great as they improve the game's atmospheric ambiance.

