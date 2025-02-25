  • home icon
  • Minecraft fans want new designs for enchanted books after spawn eggs get a makeover

By Pranay Mishra
Modified Feb 25, 2025 11:55 GMT
Minecraft players want a design change for the enchanted books too (Image via Mojang Studios)
Minecraft players were recently surprised with the announced update that changes the appearance of mob spawn eggs in the game. From the old design of a texture with different colors, the eggs now resemble the mobs they spawn. This has received a positive response from most players. Now, they want the same to be done to enchanted books.

A Reddit user, u/mastrubeerder, posted on the subreddit of the game, asking Mojang Studios to make the enchanted books different from each other.

The gist of the caption was to create a visual differentiation in the books so that players could tell them apart without the need to read the description. The user added that perhaps the same could be done for potions in the future.

The poster also attached an image showing how the developers can implement this change. With so many enchantments, having the same design for the books is confusing. If Mojang Studios goes ahead with something like this, it will have a bigger impact than the spawn eggs change, as those items are only used in Creative modes. However, enchanted books are crucial for Survival gameplay.

Reacting to the post, u/Logical-Broccoli-331 said that they don't care about the design. They suggested the books have different colors to distinguish between them.

Another user named u/Image37 added the feature to let players see the names of the books when they are placed in a chiseled bookcase.

u/6ben agreed with the idea, saying that the books would look awesome in libraries. u/Counter_zero pointed out a major hurdle with this idea. They said things would be difficult with enchanted books since there are many books with multiple enchantments.

Another player named u/RacerGamer27 said that things are different with enchanted books when compared with mob spawn eggs. The user added how Mojang Studios will show an enchanted book with Looting in a way that becomes easily distinguishable, and how books with multiple enchantments can be shown.

Minecraft players discuss the idea and challenges that will come with the redesign (Image via Reddit/mastrubeerder)
u/lleikk said it is difficult to give every enchanted book a unique look. However, to show books with multiple enchantments, the developers could change their thickness, giving them more girth. For example, books with level one enchantment could be thinner than those with level five enchantments.

Minecraft is getting a lot of new changes

The mob spawn egg designs in Minecraft will be changed (Image via Mojang Studios)
This year has been exciting for Minecraft players, as the developers have been releasing some impactful update drops to improve the gameplay experience. For years, updates have been rather basic and not special. Players complained that most updates added things like the Trial Chambers and the mace weapon that required a lot of exploration.

However, this changed with the announcement of a new update structure. The developers said that instead of one major update every year, they will be releasing smaller but more frequent ones. This way, players can try out new features throughout the year. It also allows for better community feedback since the developers can change these features based on player reactions.

The addition of mob variants for almost all animals in Minecraft dramatically increases the diversity of mobs. Firefly bushes, falling leaf effect, and leaf litter are some items that make the game more immersive. It will be interesting to see what Mojang Studios comes up with next.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
