Minecraft finally fixes a hilarious bug in Bedrock Edition, and fans are happy about it

Minecraft has been out for the public for more than 15 years and counting, and yet, players still come across some bugs here and there. A few of these bugs last quite a while, sometimes spanning across multiple years. Despite the developers knowing of these bugs, they let it slide since these are minor errors that do not impact the gameplay experience.

Ad

One such bug was the Efficiency One bug in the Bedrock Edition of Minecraft. This particular error spawns random items in one particular chest in the Woodland Mansion with the Efficiency I enchantment. For example, recently a player shared an image showing a door with the enchantment while others have found totems of undying, brewing stands, and even raw chicken with that particular enchantment.

Ad

Trending

This bug was so prevalent that there is a subreddit dedicated just for sharing different cases of the Efficiency One error. However, it is finally about to come to an end, and players have expressed bittersweet feelings about it. A Minecraft player named u/mukpocxemaa shared a post showing the latest fix that includes the removal of the famous bug.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Comment byu/mukpocxemaa from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

Reacting to this post and the news, u/bylakuppe77 said that they are sad to see the bug getting removed and added an instance when they traveled thousands of blocks with their son just to find leather pants with Efficiency I enchantment.

Comment byu/mukpocxemaa from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ad

However, u/BLUFALCON77 was happy to see it go - they mentioned that for whatever reason the developers decided to remove the bug, they're content as it will finally put an end to the posts about players finding out about this bug and sharing them on the subreddit.

u/Ok-Papaya-1580 joked that they will be missing their Efficiency I chainmail legging. Another player, u/dystyyy added to the joke saying that they will miss their ender pearl with the same enchantment.

Ad

Redditors react to the removal of the bug (Image via Reddit)

u/Incyada predicted that this bug would come back as soon as Mojang Studios adds another item because that’s how Bedrock Edition’s ID system works. The user added that it should not affect the iron axe, and puts an end to the Efficiency I armor.

Ad

Another player, u/shrewxd replied that the user was right about the ID issue, as they worked on this ticket and there were some Legacy ID mapping issues that caused wrong items to spawn in the chest.

The bizarre and hilarious bugs of Minecraft

A bug leading to two desert temples spawning underwater in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/MZEEN1367/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft Bedrock Edition players have seen their fair share of bugs over the years, and they have some wild stories to tell. The particle edition was made for low-end devices, such as consoles, smartphones, and handheld devices. Since it was ported from the Legacy Console Edition, several bugs are yet to be ironed out.

Players have come across hilarious errors in terrain generation that lead to desert temples spawning in the middle of the ocean, villagers inside caves, and pillager towers that reach the clouds. Thankfully, most of the bugs are harmless and do not break the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!