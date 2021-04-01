Where to find iron ore in Minecraft?

Using iron in Minecraft is an advancement all players make at some point or another when they find it.

Iron is not a very rare ore in Minecraft, but it is proven to be one of the most reliable and durable. It allows players to protect their bases by way of the gracious oversight the iron golems provide and helps ignite countless portals into the Nether.

This outstanding item in the game is very easy to access and collect, making it nothing other than remarkable. Here's how to find and gather the resource.

Where to find iron ore?

Finding iron ore is the most fun and the most risky part of the process. It is only naturally generated and must be mined.

Image via Minecraft

Iron can be found between levels 0 and 63 in the Overworld, in veins up to 13 blocks. Many players will stumble upon it mining for a different resource, such as coal or redstone or when exploring a cave or ravine.

Finding them in ravines is exhilarating and even more exciting to acquire. Many other ores can be found in this geographic development in Minecraft.

Gather the right Minecraft tools

Gathering the correct items to make a pickaxe that will result in a dropped ore is essential. A common mistake that new players make is that they will take the time to mine iron ore with a wooden pickaxe just for it to break with no benefits to be reaped.

Any pickaxe that matches the quality of stone or above will do the trick. To craft the stone pickaxe, a player will need three cobblestones and two sticks. They should be arranged in this fashion using a crafting table:

Image via Minecraft

What is iron ore used for in Minecraft?

Iron ore is smelted into iron ingots in Minecraft which are used for a number of items, the simplest being flint and steel or iron boots.

Image via Minecraft

Iron is an item that very seldom lets Minecraft players down and should be taken advantage of.