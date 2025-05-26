Minecraft Goblin Traders mod: Features and download guide

Minecraft has a plethora of mobs with whom players can interact. Some are hostile in nature, while others are passive and even friendly. Villagers and Wandering Traders are mobs with whom players can trade items. While these creatures trade all sorts of items, there is a particular mod called Goblin Traders that adds two new trading creatures to the game.
Here is everything to know about the Goblin Traders mod for Minecraft, including its major features and how to download it.
Features and download guide for the Goblin Traders mod for Minecraft
What does the Goblin Traders mod offer?
Goblin Traders is a simple mod that adds goblins with special trades. Like Wandering Traders, goblins can be discovered sporadically in caves and in the Nether.
They offer special and useful trades that allow players to progress in their adventure. With their own distinct set of trades, Goblin Traders introduces two new traders: the Vein Goblin Trader, located in The Nether, and the regular Goblin Trader, located in the Overworld.
These goblin traders can have trades like giving players one emerald for one carrot, two netherite ingots for one totem of undying, a stack of netherrack for an emerald, etc.
They can also have a little attitude and dislike being hit. They also have a fun animation when players serve them their favorite meal.
How to download the Goblin Traders mod for Minecraft
Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the Goblin Traders mod for Minecraft:
- Download and install the Fabric or Forge mod loader for the game version 1.21.5.
- Head to the CurseForge website and search for the Goblin Traders mod.
- On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with the Fabric or Forge 1.21.5 game version.
- Also, download a support mod called Framework from CurseForge as well.
- Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft.
- Open the official game launcher and look for the Fabric or Forge 1.21.5 modded game version.
- Open the game and enter a world to find and trade with the new Goblin mobs.
