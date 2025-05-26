Minecraft Goblin Traders mod: Features and download guide

Minecraft has a plethora of mobs with whom players can interact. Some are hostile in nature, while others are passive and even friendly. Villagers and Wandering Traders are mobs with whom players can trade items. While these creatures trade all sorts of items, there is a particular mod called Goblin Traders that adds two new trading creatures to the game.

Ad

Here is everything to know about the Goblin Traders mod for Minecraft, including its major features and how to download it.

Features and download guide for the Goblin Traders mod for Minecraft

What does the Goblin Traders mod offer?

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Ad

Trending

Goblin Traders is a simple mod that adds goblins with special trades. Like Wandering Traders, goblins can be discovered sporadically in caves and in the Nether.

They offer special and useful trades that allow players to progress in their adventure. With their own distinct set of trades, Goblin Traders introduces two new traders: the Vein Goblin Trader, located in The Nether, and the regular Goblin Trader, located in the Overworld.

These goblin traders can have trades like giving players one emerald for one carrot, two netherite ingots for one totem of undying, a stack of netherrack for an emerald, etc.

Ad

They can also have a little attitude and dislike being hit. They also have a fun animation when players serve them their favorite meal.

How to download the Goblin Traders mod for Minecraft

Download Goblin Traders and Framework from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge/MrCrayfish)

Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the Goblin Traders mod for Minecraft:

Ad

Download and install the Fabric or Forge mod loader for the game version 1.21.5. Head to the CurseForge website and search for the Goblin Traders mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with the Fabric or Forge 1.21.5 game version. Also, download a support mod called Framework from CurseForge as well. Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the official game launcher and look for the Fabric or Forge 1.21.5 modded game version. Open the game and enter a world to find and trade with the new Goblin mobs.

Ad

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!