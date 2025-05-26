"Thank you technodad": Late Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade hits 20 million subscribers, milestone trailer leaves fans emotional

Late Minecraft content creator Technoblade recently hit 20,000,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel. This is a massive milestone for the channel, considering it garnered nearly 10,000,000 more subscribers after he passed away. To celebrate this, Technoblade's father, who has been managing the channel, posted an emotional video, which thousands of fans watched and reacted to.

The trailer video starts with some of the late content creator's oldest videos, where he is seen playing in several Minecraft servers, particularly in Bedwars and Skywars. In every clip, he would urge his viewers to subscribe to his channel for more content. This montage shows him gradually growing his channel, from around 200,000 subscribers to a whopping 10,000,000.

All the clips featured some of Technoblade's iconic, hilariously sarcastic jokes. This trailer video was created by his father, who now manages his channel. At the end of it, a date was revealed for when the actual 20,000,000 subscriber video will be released — June 1, 2025, on Technoblade's birthday.

Hours after Technoblade's 20,000,000 subscriber trailer was released, millions of people watched the video on YouTube and commented on it. Some thanked his father for releasing such an emotional video with his past clips and reactions from his friends.

"Thank you technodad," @LookOut30 wrote.

Fans comment on Technoblade's trailer video (Image via YouTube/Technoblade)

Others were impressed by how his channel continues to push videos. They discussed how Technoblade could have some pre-recorded videos for his channel, which might be uploaded as his channel grows.

Here are some other pertinent comments:

"Good to see techno keeping the same schedule as he always did," @itsyerboypk7656 wrote.

"Remember when Technoblade said that he was going pre-record a lot of videos and upload them even after death so people won't notice it for years? Yeah, he wasn't lying," @lostsoul2225 added.

Many fans recited Technoblade's iconic line (Image via YouTube/Technoblade)

Apart from discussing the 20,000,000 milestone, many remembered Technoblade's iconic line and wrote it in the comments. After he passed away, his iconic line became even more meaningful to his fans.

Several fans wrote:

"Technoblade Never Dies."

Other Minecraft content creators' reaction to Technoblade's 20 million subscriber milestone

Several Minecraft content creators talked about Technoblade hitting 20 million subscribers (Image via YouTube/Technoblade)

After Technoblade's montage of his channel gradually growing, other popular content creators commented on him reaching the 20,000,000 milestone.

Minecraft content creators like Ph1LzA, Tubbo, TommyInnit, Skeppy, Dream, and Jack Manifold praised him as a person and for the content he created.

"He would be losing his mind, seeing that he is just close to 20 mil," Ph1LzA said.

Some were delighted to see the channel grow even after Technoblade passed away:

"Technoblade was cracking the YouTube algorithm before we had any knowledgable data," Skeppy said.

TommyInnit recited Technoblade's iconic line that he frequently used in his videos:

"Technoblade never dies," TommyInnit said.

