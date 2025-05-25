  • home icon
Minecraft Regions Unexplored mod guide

By Akshat Kabra
Modified May 25, 2025 10:33 GMT
Regions Unexplored mod adds various new biomes and terrain generations (Image via CurseForge/ UHQ_GAMES)
Regions Unexplored mod adds various new biomes and terrain generations (Image via CurseForge/ UHQ_GAMES)

In Minecraft, there are loads of biomes for players to explore, including cold, warm, and temperate biomes varying in vegetation, mobs, terrain generation, and so on. While Mojang continues to add new biomes to keep players hooked in the vanilla version itself, the modding community is a lot faster in making large mods filled with loads of new areas to explore.

One of the best biome mods is called Regions Unexplored. Here is everything to know about the Minecraft mod.

Features and download guide for the Regions Unexplored mod for Minecraft

What does the Regions Unexplored mod offer?

youtube-cover
As mentioned above, Regions Unexplored is a massive biome mod that adds over 70 new regions to Minecraft. It mainly focuses on the Overworld realm, with a few new biomes in the Nether as well. This mod completely overhauls how the game looks and feels, especially when this mod is played with a shaderpack.

The mod also adds more than 700 new building blocks, giving builders several options to try on structures and other projects. Apart from blocks, this biome mod also adds new types of flowers, plants, shrubs, and more.

Below is a list of every single biome the mod adds to Minecraft:

Overworld

  • Alpha Grove
  • Arid Mountains
  • Ashen Woodland
  • Autumnal Maple Forest
  • Bamboo Forest
  • Baobab Savanna
  • Barley Fields
  • Bayou
  • Blackwood Taiga
  • Boreal Taiga
  • Chalk Cliffs
  • Clover Plains
  • Cold Boreal Taiga
  • Cold Deciduous Forest
  • Cold River
  • Deciduous Forest
  • Dry Brushland
  • Eucalyptus Forest
  • Fen
  • Flower Fields
  • Frozen Pine Taiga
  • Frozen Tundra
  • Fungal Fen
  • Golden Boreal Taiga
  • Grassland
  • Grassy Beach
  • Gravel Beach
  • Highland Fields
  • Hyacinth Depths
  • Icy Heights
  • Joshua Desert
  • Magnolia Woodland
  • Maple Forest
  • Marsh
  • Mauve Hills
  • Mountains
  • Muddy River
  • Old Growth Bayou
  • Orchard
  • Outback
  • Pine Slopes
  • Pine Taiga
  • Poppy Fields
  • Prairie
  • Pumpkin Fields
  • Rainforest
  • Redwoods
  • Rocky Meadow
  • Rocky Reef
  • Saguaro Desert
  • Shrubland
  • Silver Birch Forest
  • Sparse Rainforest
  • Sparse Redwoods
  • Spires
  • Steppe
  • Temperate Grove
  • Towering Cliffs
  • Tropical River
  • Tropics
  • Willow Forest

Caves (Overworld)

  • Ancient Delta
  • Bioshroom Caves
  • Prismachasm
  • Redstone Caves
  • Scorching Caves

Nether

  • Blackstone Basin
  • Glistering Meadow
  • Infernal Holt
  • Mycotoxic Undergrowth
  • Redstone Abyss

The modder continues to work hard on this mod and will soon add more biomes, blocks, and items to it. Hence, it is updated to nearly the latest game version.

How to download and install Regions Unexplored in Minecraft?

Regions Unexplored can be downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge/ UHQ_GAMES)
Regions Unexplored can be downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge/ UHQ_GAMES)

Here is a short guide on downloading the Regions Unexplored mod for Minecraft:

  1. Download and install the Fabric or Forge mod loader for the game version 1.21.1.
  2. Head to the CurseForge website and search for the Regions Unexplored mod.
  3. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with the Fabric or Forge 1.21.1 game version.
  4. Copy and paste the mod file into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft.
  5. Open the official game launcher and look for the Fabric or Forge 1.21.1 modded game version.
  6. Open the game and enter a world to explore brand new biomes.
Akshat Kabra

Akshat Kabra

Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.

Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.

Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message.

