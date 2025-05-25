Minecraft Regions Unexplored mod guide

In Minecraft, there are loads of biomes for players to explore, including cold, warm, and temperate biomes varying in vegetation, mobs, terrain generation, and so on. While Mojang continues to add new biomes to keep players hooked in the vanilla version itself, the modding community is a lot faster in making large mods filled with loads of new areas to explore.

One of the best biome mods is called Regions Unexplored. Here is everything to know about the Minecraft mod.

Features and download guide for the Regions Unexplored mod for Minecraft

What does the Regions Unexplored mod offer?

As mentioned above, Regions Unexplored is a massive biome mod that adds over 70 new regions to Minecraft. It mainly focuses on the Overworld realm, with a few new biomes in the Nether as well. This mod completely overhauls how the game looks and feels, especially when this mod is played with a shaderpack.

The mod also adds more than 700 new building blocks, giving builders several options to try on structures and other projects. Apart from blocks, this biome mod also adds new types of flowers, plants, shrubs, and more.

Below is a list of every single biome the mod adds to Minecraft:

Overworld

Alpha Grove

Arid Mountains

Ashen Woodland

Autumnal Maple Forest

Bamboo Forest

Baobab Savanna

Barley Fields

Bayou

Blackwood Taiga

Boreal Taiga

Chalk Cliffs

Clover Plains

Cold Boreal Taiga

Cold Deciduous Forest

Cold River

Deciduous Forest

Dry Brushland

Eucalyptus Forest

Fen

Flower Fields

Frozen Pine Taiga

Frozen Tundra

Fungal Fen

Golden Boreal Taiga

Grassland

Grassy Beach

Gravel Beach

Highland Fields

Hyacinth Depths

Icy Heights

Joshua Desert

Magnolia Woodland

Maple Forest

Marsh

Mauve Hills

Mountains

Muddy River

Old Growth Bayou

Orchard

Outback

Pine Slopes

Pine Taiga

Poppy Fields

Prairie

Pumpkin Fields

Rainforest

Redwoods

Rocky Meadow

Rocky Reef

Saguaro Desert

Shrubland

Silver Birch Forest

Sparse Rainforest

Sparse Redwoods

Spires

Steppe

Temperate Grove

Towering Cliffs

Tropical River

Tropics

Willow Forest

Caves (Overworld)

Ancient Delta

Bioshroom Caves

Prismachasm

Redstone Caves

Scorching Caves

Nether

Blackstone Basin

Glistering Meadow

Infernal Holt

Mycotoxic Undergrowth

Redstone Abyss

The modder continues to work hard on this mod and will soon add more biomes, blocks, and items to it. Hence, it is updated to nearly the latest game version.

How to download and install Regions Unexplored in Minecraft?

Regions Unexplored can be downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge/ UHQ_GAMES)

Here is a short guide on downloading the Regions Unexplored mod for Minecraft:

Download and install the Fabric or Forge mod loader for the game version 1.21.1. Head to the CurseForge website and search for the Regions Unexplored mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with the Fabric or Forge 1.21.1 game version. Copy and paste the mod file into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the official game launcher and look for the Fabric or Forge 1.21.1 modded game version. Open the game and enter a world to explore brand new biomes.

