Minecraft fan builds unique "biblically accurate" pigeon

Minecraft has an ardent community of players who embark on thousands of different builds every minute. Ranging from tiny houses to majestic mega builds, each structure is a testament to the sandbox title's overwhelming popularity. They love creating their favorite structures and characters from popular culture to show off in-game, and one such unique build has left the community stunned.
Recently, u/Careful-Membership44 posted an image of their biblically accurate pigeon, leaving the community in stitches. Biblically accurate is a reference to the works of art or paintings of angels or other divine characters that are true to the depiction in the Bible, as opposed to the aestheticisation by popular culture. They are usually formidable and intimidating in their looks, just like the OP's build:
Reacting to the post, u/ImpressiveQuality363 stated that the image gave them the urge to shoot the large eye in the center while being shot at by the ominous and biblically accurate pigeon:
Meanwhile, another user hilariously joked that they will not be able to sleep at night or work during the day after seeing this build of the biblically accurate pigeon:
On the other hand, an array of users rallied in support of the OP's build, praising it for the unique design and visual style. They complimented the use of colors as well as the amount of effort behind the design:
Meanwhile, some users commented on the large eye in the center of the Minecraft build, stating that it felt as if it was staring into their souls. On the other hand, a few joked that it probably needed more eyes:
Most of the users agreed that it was an intricate build that showed off the creativity of players. The array of blocks paired with some of the best mods and add-ons in the community make it easier for gamers to turn their dreams into reality.
Best mods for Minecraft builds
The game's community is filled with an array of mods and add-ons that can make it easy for players to build any kind of structure, ranging from miniature builds to towering mega builds. While some mods help to place blueprints and create readymade builds, others assist in clearing blocks or placing multiple at the same time.
Here are some of the best Minecraft mods to get started with building:
Apart from this, players can explore repositories like Curseforge and Modrinth to find their desired mods and embark on their building adventure, creating unique structures like the biblically accurate pigeon.
