5 most difficult to get items in Minecraft (2025)

In Minecraft, players are required to gather all sorts of resources to complete the game. While acquiring some items like coal, iron, food, etc., is quite simple, other items are some of the most difficult to obtain in the game. For these rare items, players are required to fight deadly mobs and spend hours exploring and fighting.
Here is a list of some of the hardest items to get in Minecraft.
Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.
List of 5 most difficult items to get in Minecraft (2025)
1) Nether Star
Nether star is one of the most difficult items to get in Minecraft. It is quite special since it can be used to craft a beacon, a block that gives various positive status effects to every player in a certain vicinity.
To get a Nether star, players are required to craft and successfully defeat the Wither boss mob. Players will need three difficult-to-obtain wither skeleton skulls to summon a Wither. Additionally, the Wither is one of the most powerful mobs in the game, sometimes even more difficult to kill than the Ender Dragon.
2) Dragon Egg
For new Minecraft players, getting a Dragon egg can be quite challenging. It is essentially a decorative piece since it is acquired after defeating the Ender Dragon, the game's final boss mob.
Hence, to obtain this item, players must play the entire storyline of the base game. They need to fight monsters, level up their gear, gather resources from the Nether, find the Stronghold, enter the End, and defeat the dragon. Though seasoned players must have obtained the egg several times, it can be difficult for new players.
3) Trident
Trident is one of the only weapons in Minecraft that players cannot craft. It is a rare loot that can only be obtained by killing drowned zombies or from Trial Chamber vaults.
Drowned have a 6.25% (JE) or 15% (BE) chance of spawning a trident. However, the chances are further slim because there is only an 8.5% (JE) or 25% (BE) chance of them dropping the trident upon death. Hence, tridents are one of the rarest items to get in the game.
4) Silence Armor Trim
Silence armor trim is an item that can be used to apply a special design to armor parts in Minecraft. It is the rarest armor trim in the entire game since it only has a 1.2% chance of generating in one of the chests in an Ancient City.
Considering the structure itself is rare and extremely dangerous to explore and loot, the silence armor trim is even more difficult to get. Hence, it is placed in the epic rarity category in the game as well.
5) Piglin Head
In Minecraft, there is a special trick to acquire heads of various mobs as headgear or a decorative block. Mojang recently added a new head that can be obtained — a piglin head. However, it is one of the trickiest items to get.
To get a piglin head, players must blow up a piglin with a charged creeper. Since charged creepers can only be spawned in the Overworld and piglins are in the Nether, getting the former to blow up the latter is difficult. Players must carefully lure the charged creeper through a nether portal, then keep luring it into the Nether till they block up a piglin.
