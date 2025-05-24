5 best Minecraft ocean horror mods 

While Minecraft mostly consists of land biomes, there are vast oceans consisting of various structures, unique terrain generations, and mobs. Additionally, the underwater world of the game does have an eerie feel to it, which the community tried to enhance with various horror mods. That's how horror mods targeted towards oceans were created.

Ad

Here is a list of some of the best ocean horror mods for Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

List of 5 great Minecraft ocean horror mods

1) Deeper Ocean

Deeper Ocean makes oceans a lot deeper and eerie (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Deeper Ocean, as the name suggests, is a mod that makes oceans almost three times deeper than they are. The mod changes the terrain generation and makes oceans anywhere from Y level 15 to Y level -25 deep. This is a great support mod for other ocean horror mods since new, deadly creatures spawning deep in the ocean can be daunting and scary for players.

Ad

Trending

This mod has over 400,000 downloads from CurseForge and is compatible with Forge or Fabric 1.20.1 game versions.

2) Aquamirae

Aquamirae mod adds various unique and terrifying creatures to oceans (Image via Modrinth/Obscuria)

Aquamirae is an incredibly detailed underwater mod that adds various new structures, mobs, blocks, items, etc. Most of the mobs, like Ghost of Captain Cornelia, Anglerfish, Mother of the Maze, etc., are extremely deadly ocean creatures that players will have fun fighting.

Ad

Because of the depth this mod offers, players can completely immerse themselves in it and experience the thrill of oceans being more terrifying and challenging.

This mod is a highly popular mod with over 1,800,000 downloads from the Modrinth website. It is compatible with the Fabric 1.20.1 game version.

3) Thalassophobia

Thalassophobia also adds new horrifying underwater creatures (Image via CurseForge/Zcoper)

Thalassophobia is also a dangerous ocean mod that adds horrific creatures to Minecraft. Mobs like Colossoteus, Reaverfish, Maka Maka, etc. can swim extremely fast and entirely eat players if they are not careful. This mod will make swimming and boating across oceans a lot tougher because some creatures dwell near the surface as well.

Ad

This mod has over 300,000 downloads from the CurseForge website and is compatible with the Forge 1.20.1 game version.

4) Dangers in the Darkness

Dangers of the Darkness adds a few new underwater creatures (Image via CurseForge/YeOldeDingus)

Dangers in the Darkness is a horror mod that not only adds two underwater beasts but also various other creatures roaming on land biomes. The two underwater creatures are called Maw Manta and Capsizer.

Ad

Maw Manta is a sea beast shown on the left side of the picture. This creature can swim fast and dwells in the Deep Oceans in the game.

On the other hand, the Capsizer is a newly added mob that usually swims in Deep Oceans and comes to attack players. Interestingly, its main prey is the Maw Manta itself. However, it can also prioritize players and kill them in an instant.

Ad

This mod has over 1,600,000 downloads from the CurseForge website and is compatible with the Forge 1.19.2 game version.

5) Dark Waters

Dark Waters is a detailed mod adding loads of new mobs to the ocean (Image via CurseForge/AzureDoomC)

Dark Waters is also a popular underwater mod that adds various horrific creatures that pose a challenge for the player. The list of mobs consists of Larval Abberation, Mohast, The Sight Hunter, Manaraw, Miraid, Craeken, and many more. Each mob has its own way of luring players into a trap and attacking them in different ways. When killed, these mobs drop different useful items.

Ad

This mod has more than 1,200,000 downloads from CurseForge and is compatible with Forge or Fabric 1.20.1 game version.

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!