Why the upcoming Minecraft update is a bigger deal for Bedrock than Java Edition

The upcoming Minecraft update is set to be one of the biggest ones for this year, with the summer drop introducing an array of new features as well as mobs and items. While it will be available for both editions, the Bedrock edition is set to receive a game-changing feature that could significantly enhance gameplay.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about why the next Minecraft update is a bigger deal for Bedrock than the Java edition.

The next Minecraft update is a bigger deal for Bedrock than the Java edition

The next Minecraft update will bring Vibrant Visuals to the Bedrock edition (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Minecraft is set to release the summer drop sometime around June, and players are excited to get their hands on the host of new features, items, and mobs that were teased through the array of snapshots as well as beta and previews. However, as of yet, one feature is set to arrive exclusively in the Bedrock edition and it is perhaps one of the biggest updates to the game in decades.

Ad

Trending

The upcoming summer drop will introduce Vibrant Visuals, the biggest visual upgrade to the game in decades. The update will add visual enhancements that resembles shaders and adds significant graphics enhancements such as volumetric lighting, water reflections, and more. It will massively transform the default look of the game and significantly improve the look and feel of the gameplay.

Vibrant Visuals will be a major gamechanger for the visuals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The graphics overhaul of Vibrant Visuals in the upcoming Minecraft update will significantly transform the current look of the game for Bedrock edition players and bring it in line with modern graphics styles in 2025. Additionally, this feature is also set to become the default visual style for all compatible devices, allowing all supported platforms and devices to experience this overhaul with ease.

Ad

Additionally, the update will also improve the shadow casting, resulting in each block having its own shadow. It will also add subsurface scattering, which will bring a gentle glow to leaves and grass. Apart from the environment, mobs and items will have a better glow — spiders’ eyes will glow even more in the dark while torches will cast a more radiant light.

As of yet, this update is set to arrive only on the Bedrock edition of the game. However, Mojang has confirmed that Vibrant Visuals will arrive on the Java edition of the game for both players and creators in the near future. Meanwhile, players will be able to enjoy a more vibrant world during their gameplay on all compatible devices running the Bedrock edition.

Ad

Despite most upcoming features and changes being common between both editions, this visual upgrade definitely sets the Bedrock edition apart from its Java counterpart. Java edition players will have to yearn for the mines and wait for this feature to arrive in-game. Additionally, they can also use shader mods like Iris or Optifine to experience similar or even better visual modifications.

Also read: How to find the perfect Minecraft seed for your next world

Ad

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In less than a year, he has amassed over three million views in 900+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!