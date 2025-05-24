All real-life animals available in Minecraft

Minecraft is a survival-based game in which players start in the Overworld, which is a depiction of the real world. Since the Overworld has loads of natural biomes like Swamps, Forests, Plains, etc., it also consists of real-life creatures, mostly animals. While there are all sorts of magical creatures in all three dimensions of the game, the majority of mobs are still animals.

Here are all the real-life animals found in Minecraft.

Every real-life animal in Minecraft

Passive mobs

Passive mobs that are real-life animals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Passive mobs are peaceful in nature and do not attack players whatsoever. Most of them roam around in the Overworld, with some dwelling in the Nether as well. Every single passive mob that is an animal is present in the Overworld. These animals have different 3D models, shapes, sizes, textures, behaviors, sounds, spawning locations, and drops, making them quite unique.

Some of these animals can be tamed and kept as pets, while others can be killed for various resources like food, leather, string, etc. A few of these mobs, like camels, horses, donkeys, etc., are excellent for traveling in Minecraft.

Here is a list of all the passive mobs that are real-life animals:

Armadillo

Axolotl

Bat

Camel

Cat

Chicken

Cod

Cow

Donkey

Frog

Horse

Mule

Ocelot

Parrot

Pig

Pufferfish

Rabbit

Salmon

Sheep

Squid

Tadpole

Tropical Fish

Turtle

Neutral mobs

Neutral mobs that are real-life animals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Neutral mobs are creatures that can either be hostile or passive towards players, depending on the latter's actions. If a player provokes a neutral mob in any way, it can become hostile and attack. In this section of mobs, there is a more equal mix of fictional creatures and real-life animals. A few neutral mobs are found in real life, and they are accurately placed in the neutral category.

While animals like spiders are mostly killed by players, other neutral creatures like wolves and pandas are kept as pets by many.

Here is a list of neutral mobs that are real-life animals:

Dolphin

Fox

Spider

Goat

Llama

Panda

Polar Bear

Wolf

Hostile mobs

Hoglin can be considered a real-life animal (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In the hostile mob category in Minecraft, there are no real-life animals. An argument can be made that hoglins are somewhat real-life animals since hogs do exist in the world. However, since they dwell in the Nether, which is a completely fictional dimension, some might not consider them real.

