  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • All real-life animals available in Minecraft

All real-life animals available in Minecraft

By Akshat Kabra
Modified May 24, 2025 07:44 GMT
There are many real-life animals in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
There are many real-life animals in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft is a survival-based game in which players start in the Overworld, which is a depiction of the real world. Since the Overworld has loads of natural biomes like Swamps, Forests, Plains, etc., it also consists of real-life creatures, mostly animals. While there are all sorts of magical creatures in all three dimensions of the game, the majority of mobs are still animals.

Ad

Here are all the real-life animals found in Minecraft.

sk promotional banner

Every real-life animal in Minecraft

Passive mobs

Passive mobs that are real-life animals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
Passive mobs that are real-life animals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Passive mobs are peaceful in nature and do not attack players whatsoever. Most of them roam around in the Overworld, with some dwelling in the Nether as well. Every single passive mob that is an animal is present in the Overworld. These animals have different 3D models, shapes, sizes, textures, behaviors, sounds, spawning locations, and drops, making them quite unique.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Some of these animals can be tamed and kept as pets, while others can be killed for various resources like food, leather, string, etc. A few of these mobs, like camels, horses, donkeys, etc., are excellent for traveling in Minecraft.

Here is a list of all the passive mobs that are real-life animals:

  • Armadillo
  • Axolotl
  • Bat
  • Camel
  • Cat
  • Chicken
  • Cod
  • Cow
  • Donkey
  • Frog
  • Horse
  • Mule
  • Ocelot
  • Parrot
  • Pig
  • Pufferfish
  • Rabbit
  • Salmon
  • Sheep
  • Squid
  • Tadpole
  • Tropical Fish
  • Turtle

Neutral mobs

Neutral mobs that are real-life animals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
Neutral mobs that are real-life animals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Neutral mobs are creatures that can either be hostile or passive towards players, depending on the latter's actions. If a player provokes a neutral mob in any way, it can become hostile and attack. In this section of mobs, there is a more equal mix of fictional creatures and real-life animals. A few neutral mobs are found in real life, and they are accurately placed in the neutral category.

Ad

While animals like spiders are mostly killed by players, other neutral creatures like wolves and pandas are kept as pets by many.

Here is a list of neutral mobs that are real-life animals:

  • Dolphin
  • Fox
  • Spider
  • Goat
  • Llama
  • Panda
  • Polar Bear
  • Wolf

Hostile mobs

Hoglin can be considered a real-life animal (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
Hoglin can be considered a real-life animal (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In the hostile mob category in Minecraft, there are no real-life animals. An argument can be made that hoglins are somewhat real-life animals since hogs do exist in the world. However, since they dwell in the Nether, which is a completely fictional dimension, some might not consider them real.

Ad

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

About the author
Akshat Kabra

Akshat Kabra

Twitter icon

Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.

Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.

Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message.

Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Akshat Kabra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications