5 best changes coming in Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update

Minecraft Bedrock will soon be receiving the 1.21.90 update, which is unofficially termed as the summer game drop. Mojang has already revealed most of its new features and changes. They are now finalizing the update before its release in the coming few weeks. While new features like happy ghast, harness, Vibrant Visuals, etc., will be taking the center stage, there are plenty of changes that will also interest the player base.

Here are some of the best changes coming with Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 summer game drop.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 5 great changes coming to Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 summer game drop

1) Lead can be attached to two entities

Any two entities can be tied together with a lead (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update, Mojang will bring loads of lead-related changes. One of the best changes the item received is that it can be used to tie two entities without the player being connected to either of them.

This means that players can connect an infinite number of entities to one another with leads, and also pull all of them by only connecting to one of them.

This also applies to the new mob, happy ghast. Players will be able to connect larger entities like horses, donkeys, boats, sniffers, etc., to happy ghasts in a special manner, allowing better transportation across the map.

2) Saddles are craftable

Saddles will finally be craftable (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Saddles are one of the oldest items in Minecraft that have remained a rare loot item ever since it was introduced. After so many years, Mojang finally decided to make them craftable in the 1.21.90 game drop.

Saddles will now be craftable using three leather items and one iron ingot. This will make saddles a lot more accessible, especially early in the game. Since Mojang made saddles craftable, they also decided to remove them from some structures as chest loot and replace them with regular leather.

3) Beacon beam height increase

Beacon beam will render much higher (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Beacons are one of the most useful blocks in the game since they emit useful status effects to every player in a set vicinity. Along with that, its secondary use is to become a large landmark that can be spotted from hundreds of blocks away. This is possible because of the tall light beams that beacons emit.

In the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update, Mojang increased the beacon's beam height from 1024 to 2048 blocks, making it visible a lot easily than before.

4) Lead's crafting recipe simplified

Lead's crafting recipe will not require slime ball (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Another great change the lead received is to its crafting recipe. Previously, players were required to use four strings and one slime ball to make two leads. This was difficult early in the game since slime balls were hard to find. They can either be obtained by killing slimes or from a wandering trader.

In Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 game drop, Mojang decided to simplify the lead's crafting recipe by simply replacing the slimeball with another string. Now, two leads can be crafted with only five strings, which can be easily obtained by killing common spiders or cutting down cobwebs in various structures.

5) Shears can remove items from rideable mobs

Shears can be used to take off various items from rideable mobs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Along with lead and saddle changes, Mojang also added a few new features to shears. In the 1.21.90 update, shears will be able to cut out saddles, harnesses, leads, and carpets from any passive entity. For example, if a pig has a saddle on it, it can be removed using shears. However, this will not be possible on ravagers since they are hostile in nature.

