How to add ragdoll physics to Minecraft

Minecraft is a blocky game that has some of the most basic graphics and model animations. In the vanilla version, most mobs and even player characters have basic movement and activity animations. When your character or hostile mobs attack, they have a particular animation that repeats. When any entity dies in the game, their bodies simply tilt in one direction while turning red. Whereas most modern games have ragdoll physics, which depicts how a body moves when the living being dies.

Since this tilting death animation is not realistic in Minecraft, the game's community created third-party mods for better animation. For bringing realistic ragdoll physics to the game, modders created a popular mod called the Physics mod. Here is a short guide on installing it and toggling on the ragdoll physics with it.

Steps to add ragdoll physics to Minecraft

1) Find and download a mod loader and the Physics mod for Minecraft

Download Physics mod and install Fabric mod loader (Image via Modrinth/haubna || Fabric)

First, you need to download and install the Fabric mod loader for 1.21.5, since it is the latest version the mod supports. The modder who created the Physics mod is usually quite active and continuously updates its features as Mojang pushes new game versions.

After installing the Fabric mod loader, you need to head to the Modrinth website to get the Physics mod for the Fabric 1.21.5 modded game version. This mod does not require any additional mods and can run on its own with just the mod loader.

Once the mod loader is installed, you can open the mods folder in Minecraft's game directory and copy-paste the Physics mod file. The game's directory should be: "C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft\mods".

2) Configure ragdoll physics in the mod's menu

Head to the Physics mod settings to configure ragdoll physics (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Once you have installed the Physics mod and the mod loader, you can open the official Minecraft launcher and launch the Fabric 1.21.5 game version.

After the game opens, head into the settings and look for Physics Settings. If everything is done correctly, you will be able to see this special mod setting.

The Physics mod setting will look quite unique, where several features will be divided into sections. Since ragdoll physics is our focus today, you must select "Mobs" setting.

The first mob physics setting that you will see will have an option for ragdoll. If you do not want to tinker too much with the setting, you can simply select the ragdoll mob physics and save the setting. When you enter the world to test it out, you should be able to see the mobs' ragdolls around after they die.

Make sure to turn off any other mob animation resource pack, since it can affect the ragdoll visuals.

