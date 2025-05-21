Minecraft adds a new rare creeper easter egg to clouds

As Mojang continues to work on Minecraft's summer game drop, they continue to introduce new features and changes they are making while developing the update. Apart from bigger updates and changes to blocks, mobs, and items, the developers also brought some changes to how clouds looked in the game.
They made clouds render till the horizon, and also added a new cloud render distance setting, giving players full control over how far clouds are visible. Most recently, Mojang added a special cloud easter egg concerning creepers. Here is everything to know about it.
Creeper face cloud pattern coming in the Minecraft summer game drop
In the latest snapshot 25w21a for Minecraft summer game drop, Mojang made slight changes to cloud patterns. These pattern changes were quite minor and are not immediately distinguishable from older patterns.
However, one striking difference is that in certain areas of the cloud pattern, players will be able to see a creeper face.
As shown in the picture above, a large cloud has holes in it that perfectly resemble a creeper's face. This is a fun little easter egg Mojang added with the summer game drop that will release soon.
How to easily find the creeper face cloud pattern in Minecraft summer game drop
The new creeper face cloud pattern might not be easy to find in Minecraft summer game drop, because the cloud has lots of other random patterns and shapes.
Hence, the best steps to quickly find the creeper face cloud pattern are to:
- Set cloud render distance to max from the video settings.
- Set FOV to Quake Pro.
- Fly with elytra or a happy ghast while looking up at the sky.
The highest cloud rendering will show more of every cloud pattern in the sky. The highest FOV will allow players to see more cloud patterns around them at once.
Finally, flying at high altitude with an elytra or happy ghast will ensure that players do not get into any danger while moving at high speeds while looking at the sky. If players walk or ride on land, they can fall into holes or get stuck somewhere.
With this method, players will be able to spot the creeper face cloud pattern quite easily in Minecraft when the game drop releases.
