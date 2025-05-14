Craftable saddles might be Minecraft’s most impactful exploration change

Mojang is currently working hard on Minecraft's upcoming game drop. The developers have already announced most of the features and changes coming to the game drop. Among all the new features and changes, making saddles craftable is arguably the biggest exploration feature change in the entire game drop.

By making saddles craftable in Minecraft, Mojang has added the biggest incentive for new players to explore new worlds. Here's how.

How craftable saddles in Minecraft will be a bigger incentive than other exploration features

Exploration for new players was limited by the lack of a saddle

Crafting a saddle early in the game will encourage new players to explore more (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

When new players first start playing Minecraft, they usually walk for several hours to explore new areas. However, they soon realise that they consume a lot of energy while running around. They further discover that they can ride horses to travel more efficiently in the Overworld.

This is where they face a major obstacle in controlling the horse, since that is only possible through a saddle. And since saddles are rare loot items that are only found in some structures or as fishing loot, it is not possible to get a horse early in the game.

This is exactly what will change with the next game drop, since Mojang finally decided to make saddles craftable. Players will be able to craft saddles using three leathers and one iron ingot on the crafting table.

While Mojang has added loads of new exploration features in the past, including new biomes to find, new mobs like happy ghasts to fly more easily, but simply making saddles craftable might be the best exploration change ever. Both new and experienced players will now be able to easily ride any rideable mob, even if they forget their saddles back at their base or have not found one yet.

Multiple players will be able to travel together a lot earlier

Riding with friends in multiplayer servers will also become easy (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Cratable saddles are not only a great feature for single-player worlds, but it is also great for multiplayer. Previously, if one player found a saddle in the world, they were not able to ride together with other players since the latter were still trying to find the rare item.

This will now change as friends will soon be able to ride together on their own horses by crafting multiple saddles. They will not be required to explore on foot and find a saddle in structures or by fishing.

