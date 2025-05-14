How to get Tears music disc in Minecraft

In Minecraft, loads of music discs can be played in the game using a jukebox block. Most of these music discs are rare treasures found as chest loot and from a creeper getting killed by a skeleton's arrow. Mojang recently added a brand new music disc called Tears, which is quite interesting to obtain and listen to.

Ad

Here is everything to know about how to get the new Tears music disc in Minecraft.

Note: The Tears music disc is currently in beta and snapshot versions of the game. It will soon be officially released to Minecraft with the summer game drop.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Steps to get Tears music disc in Minecraft

1) Head to the Nether with a sword

Go to the Nether with a sword (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

First, enter the Nether realm with a sword and other important resources to survive. This is because the new Tears music disc can only be obtained from a ghast in the Nether.

Ad

Trending

To enter the Nether realm, create a nether portal with obsidian blocks and light it up using flint and steel.

2) Find a ghast and lure it toward the land

Find a ghast and lure it gradually toward land (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

After entering the Nether, find a ghast and gradually try to bring it to land. This is because the new Tears music disc is dropped by the creature. Since there are loads of lava lakes in the Nether, there are strong chances that the ghast will be flying over them, which will eventually destroy any mob drops.

Ad

After a ghast detects you, try to run away from it so that it gradually follows you. It can be tricky since the creature sometimes flies away from you once it detects you.

3) Deflect its fireballs carefully to kill it

Kill the ghast by deflecting its fireball toward it (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

After the ghast starts shooting fireballs at you, all you have to do is try to deflect them toward the creature itself. The aim is to kill the ghast with its own fireball by deflecting it.

Ad

If a ghast successfully dies with its own fireball, it will drop the new Tears music disc. Hence, it is important that the creature is flying on top of land before it gets killed, so that you can retrieve the new music disc.

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!