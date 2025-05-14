How to get Tears music disc in Minecraft

In Minecraft, loads of music discs can be played in the game using a jukebox block. Most of these music discs are rare treasures found as chest loot and from a creeper getting killed by a skeleton's arrow. Mojang recently added a brand new music disc called Tears, which is quite interesting to obtain and listen to.
Here is everything to know about how to get the new Tears music disc in Minecraft.
Note: The Tears music disc is currently in beta and snapshot versions of the game. It will soon be officially released to Minecraft with the summer game drop.
Steps to get Tears music disc in Minecraft
1) Head to the Nether with a sword
First, enter the Nether realm with a sword and other important resources to survive. This is because the new Tears music disc can only be obtained from a ghast in the Nether.
To enter the Nether realm, create a nether portal with obsidian blocks and light it up using flint and steel.
2) Find a ghast and lure it toward the land
After entering the Nether, find a ghast and gradually try to bring it to land. This is because the new Tears music disc is dropped by the creature. Since there are loads of lava lakes in the Nether, there are strong chances that the ghast will be flying over them, which will eventually destroy any mob drops.
After a ghast detects you, try to run away from it so that it gradually follows you. It can be tricky since the creature sometimes flies away from you once it detects you.
3) Deflect its fireballs carefully to kill it
After the ghast starts shooting fireballs at you, all you have to do is try to deflect them toward the creature itself. The aim is to kill the ghast with its own fireball by deflecting it.
If a ghast successfully dies with its own fireball, it will drop the new Tears music disc. Hence, it is important that the creature is flying on top of land before it gets killed, so that you can retrieve the new music disc.
