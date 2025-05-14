Best features of Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.25 preview

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.25 preview is here, and this experimental build introduces an array of features and overhauls to blocks and mobs, improving the gameplay experience for players. Additionally, it also implements bug fixes and performance improvements as part of the build.

Here are the best features of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.25 preview.

Best features of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.25 preview

1) Saddle overhaul

Saddles have received a major overhaul as part of the 1.21.90.25 preview (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

One of the biggest features of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.25 preview is the major overhaul to the saddles. As part of the build, saddles are now craftable and can be removed easily from mobs using shears. Players can craft the item using 3 leather and 1 iron ingot, making it a far more accessible method than stumbling across it.

Additionally, saddles, horse armour, and carpets can be removed from the mobs they can be equipped on by using shears. As part of the introduction of crafting, saddles have been removed from loot pools such as monster room chests, ancient city chests, and others, to be replaced with 1-5 leather.

2) New music

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.25 preview adds new music to the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Music is one of the most iconic parts of the gameplay aesthetics in the game, and the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.25 preview introduces an array of new music to offer players an immersive experience. The build adds new music tracks by Amos Roddy to the cherry groves, forest, desert, grove, and lush cave biomes.

The update also adds a new music disc with the track titled 'Tears' by Amos Roddy, offering players more choice in their daily jams. Additionally, the ghast now drops the 'Tears' music disc when eliminated by a fireball deflected by the player.

3) Graphics overhaul

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.25 preview introduces an array of features and improvements to Vibrant Visuals (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.25 preview also introduces an array of overhauls and improvements to the graphics, offering players a more seamless gameplay experience. As part of the update, it fixes the locators for leashing mobs being offset, now displaying them accurately.

Vibrant Visuals is set to be one of the biggest visual upgrades to the game, so it comes as no surprise that the build adds more features to it. The shadows have changed so they cast further at sunrise and sunset, improving certain issues with volumetric fog and light rays. It also adds temperature grading settings to the color grading JSON files for Vibrant Visuals, offering a higher degree of customization.

4) Updates to mobs and blocks

Mobs and blocks have received new features as part of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.25 preview (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.25 preview also implements an array of features as well as modifications to the behavior of certain mobs and blocks. Attaching a leashed entity to another entity and using shears to cut the leashes now takes precedence over other interactions. This makes it marginally easier for players to remove the leash without having to try multiple times.

The update also reworks the leash break distance, and it is now calculated between the centers of the two entities' collision boxes. As for mobs, the cold cow variant has the correct mirroring of its horn texture, while the happy ghast no longer spins rapidly when leashed to a fence with a lead.

Flying mobs no longer make footstep sounds when moving close to the ground, improving their behavior. Additionally, happy ghasts will now correctly detect players on a different mount on top of them, and their detection range has been extended by 1 block outwards from themselves in x, z direction and 2 blocks above them.

5) UI improvements

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.25 preview introduces a major overhaul to the game's UI (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.25 preview also implements an array of improvements to the user interface, offering players a more immersive gameplay experience. As part of the build, "Game is paused" text from the pause screen will no longer go out of bounds. It also addresses the text background opacity, which now defaults to 60% opacity, improving the readability.

As for the locator bar, the vertical angle upon which the bar arrow icons become visible now corresponds to the player's FOV setting, aligning them more accurately with the selected visuals.

