Minecraft's Vibrant Visuals upgrade is set to make its way soon as part of the upcoming summer drop, and players are excited. It is set to be the biggest visual upgrade to the game in decades. It will introduce many graphical improvements for all compatible devices. However, the Nintendo Switch might struggle with this major change.

Here's everything you need to know about Minecraft's Vibrant Visuals upgrade, including struggling with Nintendo Switch devices.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Minecraft's Vibrant Visuals upgrade will likely struggle on the Nintendo Switch

Minecraft's Vibrant Visuals could struggle on the Nintendo Switch consoles (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft's Vibrant Visuals is set to arrive with the summer drop this year, and players are excited to get their hands on this major change. It is set to become the biggest visual upgrade to the game in years, adding stunning features such as volumetric fog, directional lighting, and other ambient features.

However, it is quite likely that this major update will struggle on the Nintendo Switch, which is notorious for its 720p resolution and limited graphics abilities. Popular titles on other platforms have often suffered a downgrade when it comes to this handheld. With the Vibrant Visuals upgrade set to add stunning high-definition visuals, performance could be severely impacted on the console.

This is evident from the fact that the Nintendo Switch was not included as part of the devices that received the ability to test the feature in previews. On the other hand, fellow consoles like Xbox and PlayStation have already received the support to run this experimental feature ahead of its release. Even the legacy PlayStation 4 has been added to the list of compatible devices.

Note that alongside consoles, Android and iOS devices have also received the ability to test this visual update ahead of its launch. Mobile devices have quickly become a popular way for gamers to engage in their favorite games, so it comes as no surprise that Mojang would extend support to the Pocket Edition.

With the summer drop around the corner, players can only wait and see if the nifty device will get support for this major visual update to the game. Additionally, the Vibrant Visuals update may get supported on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, which is set to release right around the time of the summer drop.

Also read: How to turn on Vibrant Visuals

