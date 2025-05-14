Minecraft summer game drop will change in-game traveling forever

Mojang is currently working hard on Minecraft's summer game drop. The developers have already revealed most of the features the game drop has to offer, like happy ghasts, lead changes, saddle changes, etc. By observing these new features, it is safe to say that the upcoming game drop will change how players travel in the game forever.

Ad

Here is how Minecraft's summer game drop will change traveling.

Ways in which traveling in Minecraft will change forever after the summer game drop

Saddles will become craftable

Saddles will soon be craftable (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

In the recent Minecraft snapshot 25w20a for the summer game drop, Mojang finally decided to make saddles craftable. This was a massive move by the developers since saddles have always been a simple but rare loot that was found in chests of various structures.

Ad

Trending

While players were able to find horses with ease, finding a saddle to control a horse depended on the player's luck of finding a saddle in one of the structures. While some found saddles fairly quickly, others spend days and even weeks finding one.

New happy ghast and harness will allow early-game flying

Happy ghast is a flying mob that can be ridden and controlled (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In the first Minecraft Live of 2025, Mojang announced a brand new variant of ghasts called a happy ghast. This mob was a passive and friendly variant of the Nether ghast that allowed players to fly on it.

Ad

Happy ghast can only be grown through a rare block called dried ghast. Once the creature grows, players can place a harness on it to control its flight.

After elytra, happy ghast becomes the second method of flying in Minecraft, which is a massive deal for traveling in the game. Additionally, it is a much simpler flying method since it is not an endgame method, unlike the elytra.

Traveling with entities will become easier with happy ghasts and lead changes

Ad

Happy ghasts will be able to carry entities (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

While traveling solo on horses with craftable saddles and flying on happy ghasts is great for players, they will also appreciate the summer game drop since some features make traveling with entities easier as well.

Ad

In this update, Mojan brought several major changes to lead to make them more accessible. Firstly, slime ball was replaced by a string in the lead's crafting recipe. Furthermore, larger entities like large animals and boats can be tied to a happy ghast and flown anywhere, as shown in the picture.

Players will now be able to move villagers and other animals a lot easily in the game, provided they have a happy ghast with them.

Ad

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!