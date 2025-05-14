Minecraft summer game drop will change in-game traveling forever

Mojang is currently working hard on Minecraft's summer game drop. The developers have already revealed most of the features the game drop has to offer, like happy ghasts, lead changes, saddle changes, etc. By observing these new features, it is safe to say that the upcoming game drop will change how players travel in the game forever.
Here is how Minecraft's summer game drop will change traveling.
Ways in which traveling in Minecraft will change forever after the summer game drop
Saddles will become craftable
In the recent Minecraft snapshot 25w20a for the summer game drop, Mojang finally decided to make saddles craftable. This was a massive move by the developers since saddles have always been a simple but rare loot that was found in chests of various structures.
While players were able to find horses with ease, finding a saddle to control a horse depended on the player's luck of finding a saddle in one of the structures. While some found saddles fairly quickly, others spend days and even weeks finding one.
New happy ghast and harness will allow early-game flying
In the first Minecraft Live of 2025, Mojang announced a brand new variant of ghasts called a happy ghast. This mob was a passive and friendly variant of the Nether ghast that allowed players to fly on it.
Happy ghast can only be grown through a rare block called dried ghast. Once the creature grows, players can place a harness on it to control its flight.
After elytra, happy ghast becomes the second method of flying in Minecraft, which is a massive deal for traveling in the game. Additionally, it is a much simpler flying method since it is not an endgame method, unlike the elytra.
Traveling with entities will become easier with happy ghasts and lead changes
While traveling solo on horses with craftable saddles and flying on happy ghasts is great for players, they will also appreciate the summer game drop since some features make traveling with entities easier as well.
In this update, Mojan brought several major changes to lead to make them more accessible. Firstly, slime ball was replaced by a string in the lead's crafting recipe. Furthermore, larger entities like large animals and boats can be tied to a happy ghast and flown anywhere, as shown in the picture.
Players will now be able to move villagers and other animals a lot easily in the game, provided they have a happy ghast with them.
