Minecraft Bosses of Mass Destruction mod guide

In Minecraft, players need to survive and fight against various hostile creatures. While most of them are regular enemies that do small amounts of damage and can be killed with ease, a few of them are considered boss mobs that have massive amounts of health. As of now, the vanilla version of the game only has two boss mobs: the Ender Dragon and the Wither.

Since Mojang has not added any other boss mobs to the game yet, players might get bored of fighting these two bosses repeatedly. Thankfully, there is a mod called Bosses of Mass Destruction that adds four new boss mobs to Minecraft.

Features and download guide of the Bosses of Mass Destruction mod for Minecraft

What does the Bosses of Mass Destruction mod offer?

The Bosses of Mass Destruction mod adds four new and unique boss mobs to Minecraft, each of them spawning in different locations, with different appearances, attacks, and drops. These four boss mobs are called Night Lich, Obsidilith, Nether Gauntlet, and Void Blossom.

The Night Lich (Image via CurseForge/Barribob)

Night Lich can be found in new rare tower structures in cold biomes that can be found by following soul stars that are dropped by undead mobs. When these soul stars are obtained, they can be thrown as eyes of ender to find the structure. The Night Lich spawns and instantly starts throwing deadly magical balls towards players. It can also shoot lasers and spawn phantoms. After defeat, it can drop various enchanted books and also new items like Ancient Anima.

The Obsidilith (Image via CurseForge/Barribob)

Obsidilith is the next boss mob added by this mod. It can spawn in new rare structures in the End realm. It is a magical creature made up of obsidian that can do various elemental attacks related to water, fire, and more. Once it is defeated, it creates an obsidian tower with a shulker box on top with various goodies like saddles, gold ingots, enchanted diamond gears, and more.

The Nether Gauntlet (Image via CurseForge/Barribob)

The Nether Gauntlet is the next boss mob that spawns in rare structures in the Nether. It has a unique hand-like body with a red eye in its palm area. To attack this creature, players need to aim for its eye only. The boss mob becomes a fist to attack players, shoots lasers from its eyes, and also inflicts a blindness effect. Once defeated, it will drop ancient debris and several other new items.

The Void Blossom (Image via CurseForge/Barribob)

The Void Blossom is the last boss mob added in this mod that is found in rare caves at the bottom of the Overworld. New void lily flowers will point towards this mob. This mob will have a permanent thorns effect applied and can also spawn thorn bushes around the player. Additionally, it can regenerate health like the Ender Dragon from special void blossoms located around its arena. Upon death, it will drop a special item called a crystal fruit along with lots of XP.

How to download and install the Bosses of Mass Destruction mod for Minecraft?

Bosses of Mass Destruction mod can be downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge/ Barribob)

Here is a complete guide to download and install the Bosses of Mass Destruction mod for Minecraft:

Download and install the Fabric mod loader for the game version 1.21.1. Head to the CurseForge website and search for the Bosses of Mass Destruction mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with the Fabric 1.21.1 game version. You must also download Geckolib, Fabric Language Kotlin, Fabric API, Cardinal Components, and Clotch Config for the main mod to work correctly in Minecraft. All these mods should be compatible with Fabric and the 1.21.1 game version. Copy and paste all the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the official game launcher and look for the Fabric 1.21.1 modded game version. Open the game and enter a world to explore the four new boss mobs.

