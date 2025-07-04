Minecraft HBM's Nuclear Tech mod guide

Even though Minecraft is a simple survival game, some mods make the game extremely technical and even hard to understand. Though the vanilla version has redstone, which can be used to create fairly difficult contraptions, some mods take technology and engineering to a whole new level. One of these detailed mods is called HBM's Nuclear Tech.

As the name suggests, this mod adds most machines, new energies, and other smaller details needed to create heavy weaponry like nuclear, hydrogen, atomic bombs, and even other real and fictional mass-destruction weapons. Here is everything to know about the Minecraft mod.

Features and download guide for the HBM's Nuclear Tech mod for Minecraft

What does the HBM's Nuclear Tech mod offer?

The HBM Nuclear Tech mod is one of the most expansive and technically detailed mods available for Minecraft. This mod is centered around nuclear science, industrial engineering, and high-powered weaponry like nuclear bombs, atomic bombs, and other nuclear artillery.

It introduces a wide variety of explosives from basic grenades to city-destroying hydrogen bombs, offering players the tools to unleash large-scale destruction across Minecraft's blocky world.

As you progress through the mod, you will encounter a complex tech progression tree, featuring machinery for ore processing, power generation, uranium enrichment, and reactor management.

Both fission and fusion technologies is available in this mod, encouraging strategic planning and automation. Realistic systems and features such as radiation exposure, hazmat suits, and chemical processing add depth and challenge to gameplay.

In addition to its industrial features, HBM's Nuclear Tech mod also includes a variety of military-grade equipment, including guns, turrets, armored vehicles, and experimental fictional weapons like those powered by dark matter or antimatter.

With its combination of realism and science fiction elements, the mod appeals to players who enjoy the complexity of industrial mods. It has a heavy emphasis on advanced weapon systems and environmental impact.

Overall, HBM Nuclear Tech transforms Minecraft into a high-stakes, tech-driven sandbox where scientific experimentation meets explosive innovation.

According to the modder, you are first required to craft a template folder and a burner press. Then you need to make flat stamps and use the folder to turn flat stamps into plate stamps. Then you can make copper plates and craft a blast furnace to make steel and wires. Later on, you can create an assembly machine and go further deep into the mod's rabbit hole.

How to download and install the HBM's Nuclear Tech mod for Minecraft?

HBM's Nuclear Tech mod can be downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge)

Here is a short guide on downloading and installing HBM's Nuclear Tech mod for Minecraft:

Download and install the Forge for the game version 1.7.10. Head to the CurseForge website and search for the HBM's Nuclear Tech mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with Forge 1.7.10 as of now. Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the official game launcher and look for the Forge 1.7.10 modded game version. Open the game, enter a new world, and enjoy progressing through a detailed technology tree, making large machines, and producing mass-destruction weapons.

