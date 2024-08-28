Minecraft HBM's Nuclear Tech mod: Features and installation guide

Few Minecraft items are as fun to mess around and experiment with as TNT. Cannons and bomber plane designs are commonplace and can get quite technical. However, for as beloved as these machines are, the lack of explosive options outside of TNT can end up making them quite boring after a short time.

Thankfully, there are no shortage of mods out there that introduce new and powerful explosive options to the game. One of the best is HBM's Nuclear Tech, which, as its name suggests, adds nuclear bombs to Mojang's blocky masterpiece.

Everything you need to know about this mod, from its major features to how to install it, can be found detailed below.

Major features of HBM's Nuclear Tech mod

An abandoned lab structure (Image via Mojang)

Creator: HBMTheBobcat

HBMTheBobcat Latest game version: 1.7.10

1.7.10 Modloader: Forge

Forge Link: https://www.curseforge.com/minecraft/mc-mods/hbms-nuclear-tech-mod

The HBM's Nuclear Tech mod adds a huge tech tree to Minecraft. This includes items like guns, missiles, satellites, and several nukes of different sizes. However, rather than being simple items to craft, players will need to set up large-scale laboratories to enrich uranium mined from the depths.

Players can find several new Minecraft structures scattered throughout their worlds, such as abandoned labs and power stations, that can be looted for valuable electronics and equipment.

As previously mentioned, nukes aren't the only piece of tech found in this mod. There are also dozens of different guns, ranging from real-world rifles to futuristic sci-fi gear. This gives players something to mess around with while working to gather the materials needed to make the larger-scale explosives.

How to add HBM's Nuclear Tech mod to Minecraft

1) Open a modded launcher

The CurseForge profile screen (Image via CurseForge)

The only major mod-hosting website to have a listing for HBM's Nuclear Tech mod is CurseForge. This means that you'll need to use this alternative Minecraft launcher.

Launchers like Prism or ATLauncher can pull from this website, meaning that they can also be used. However, this example will be focusing on CurseForge itself.

2) Search for the mod

The search results for "HBM's" (Image via CurseForge)

You'll next need to actually find the Minecraft mod. Using the search bar located near the top of the screen, search for "HBM's."

There are a few spinoff mods and even an unofficial port to 1.12.2 that might appear before the actual mod. Scroll until you find the one created by the previously listed HBMTheBobcat.

3) Install HBM's Nuclear Tech mod

The prompt to install HBM's Nuclear Tech mod (Image via CurseForge)

Now that you've found the mod in the list of results, you'll need to use the orange "Install" button located to the right of its name to add it to a modpack.

The installation process will prompt you to either add it to an existing profile or create a new one for it. You can do either, depending on what works best for you. This example will be creating a new profile to avoid potential incompatibilities.

4) Blow stuff up

A crater being blown into the ground by a nuke (Image via Mojang)

Now that the mod is installed, all you need to do now is open up a Minecraft creative mode world and get to messing around with enriched uranium and nuclear bombs. This will ensure that the mod is working properly, meaning you'll be ready to jump into the previously mentioned tech tree and craft weapons for use in survival.

