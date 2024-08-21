Minecraft Wildlands mod: Features and installation guide

One of the most common areas for Minecraft mods to touch up, revamp, and expand on is terrain generation and biome variety. While the base game does have pretty biomes, such as cherry groves and badlands, they tend to be very disconnected from one another. That's where the Wildlands mod comes in. It aims to add dozens of new biomes to the title in a realistic and immersive way.

Everything you need to know about how Wildlands revamps the base game's biomes can be found detailed below.

The major features of the Wildlands mod

Even fossils have been revamped in the Wildlands mod (Image via Mojang)

Creator: mc_pitman

mc_pitman Latest game version: 1.12.2

1.12.2 Modloader: Forge

Forge Link: https://www.curseforge.com/minecraft/mc-mods/wildlands

Unlike regular Minecraft biomes, which tend to be entirely separate and easily distinguished from one another, Wildlands intends to add a wide array of new regions to the title that combine and flow together exceptionally well. In fact, many areas of the game now consist of several, combined, biomes that layer on top of each other to portray much more realistic and lifelike areas.

There are seven different climate zones, each of which has a unique set of biomes that can generate there. These include apline regions, which consist of freshwater lakes and mountains; red deserts, which consist of mesas and volcanoes; and jungles, which feature overgrown cliffs and deep root forests, among many more.

There are also thousands of handcrafted terrrain features to stumble across, such as rock arches, craters, and lava flows surrounded by charred and burned land. These features add a ton of variety and immersion to these realistic and gorgeous biomes.

Steps to install Minecraft's Wildlands mod

1) Launch CurseForge

CurseForge's main profile screen (Image via CurseForge)

The easiest way to install Wildlands is through the CurseForge alternative Minecraft launcher. You can also use any launcher able to install mods from CurseForge, such as Prism or ATLauncher.

Unfortunately, Wildlands does not have a Modrinth page, so you won't be able to use this launcher to automatically install the mod, even if you prefer it.

2) Search for "Wildlands"

The search results for "Wildlands" (Image via CurseForge)

Now that you've opened CurseForge, you'll need to use the search bar located near the top of the screen to search for "Wildlands." The mod by mc_pitman should be the first result, making it quite easy to track down this Minecraft mod.

3) Install the mod

The install prompt for the Wildlands mod (Image via CurseForge)

There will be an orange "Install" button to the right of the name. Pressing this button will prompt players to either make a new Minecraft modpack to install Wildlands into or to add it to an existing 1.12.2 profile. This example will be creating a new profile, but you can do whichever suits your needs best.

4) Make sure dependencies are installed

Make sure that Open Terrain Generator also gets installed (Image via CurseForge)

Wildlands has a single dependency that needs to be installed alongside it. This is the Open Terrain Generator, or OTG mod, which gives modders incredible control over world generation and is what makes gorgeous biomes possible.

Using OTG also means that there are a few fun ways that players can interact with the Wildlands mod. For example, a custom Wildlands dimension can be added to any OTG world. Additionally, you can use OTG's customization options during world creation to further customize a Wildlands world.

5) Play the game

Volcanoes are a gorgeous, yet deadly sight found in red deserts (Image via Mojang)

Now that you've got everything installed, you'll need to launch Minecraft and create a new survival world. It should be easy to see if the mod is working properly, as the world will look totally different and much more beautiful.

