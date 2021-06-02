How to mine Redstone in Minecraft easily

Minecraft has a plethora of different blocks that drop useful materials, and Redstone ore is one of them. There are two variants of Redstone ore: regular ore and deepslate ore, which will be coming out in the upcoming 1.17 update.

When Redstone ore is broken, it drops Redstone which can be useful in making tricky contraptions, neat and fun hobbies (such as messing with noteblocks), making things around the game easier for the player and so much more.

Where to find & how to mine Redstone in Minecraft

Natural Generation of Redstone in Minecraft

Redstone ore can generate in the Overworld in the form of 'blobs'. Redstone ore ties to generate 8 times per chunk in blobs of sizes 0-10, and tries to spawn in altitudes 1-16, in all biomes.

In the upcoming Java Edition 1.18, Redstone ore will generate in two batches per chunk. The first batch will attempt to generate 4 times per chunk, in blobs of 0-10 and from levels -63 to 15. The second batch will attempt to generate 8 times per chunk, in blobs of 0-10 and from levels -63 to -34, and will be more common in the lower elevation.

In the upcoming update, Redstone ore can replace stone, granite, diorite, andesite, tuff and deepslate, though if it replaces tuff or deepslate, it will then become deepslate Redstone ore.

Breaking Redstone Ore

Redstone ore has to be mined with an iron pickaxe or higher to drop Redstone dust. When mined, it drops 4-5 redstone dust (or more with enchantments such as Fortune, which will average at 6 redstone dust with Fortune level 3). If it is mined with the Silk Touch enchantment, it will drop as a Redstone ore block rather than Redstone dust.

If players use an iron pickaxe, it takes approximately 0.75 seconds to mine a Redstone block. If they use a diamond pickaxe, it takes roughly 0.6 seconds, and finally, using a netherite pickaxe takes only 0.5 seconds to mine.

Watch the above video to learn how to find Redstone in Minecraft: