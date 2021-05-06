Redstone is a powder that is dropped by Redstone ore. Players can also collect Redstone dust by attacking witches and trading with clerics. This powder is meant to power machines in Minecraft. It has made itself a great tool in farming, building, and other intricate builds.

Players can mine Redstone with a stone pickaxe or stronger. Silk touch can be added to these tools to drop ore instead of the Redstone powder. The fortune enchantment can also be used on a pickaxe to increase the amount of powder that the ore drops.

The player can then use the powder to craft a list of different items or use it to power those items.

When was Redstone added to Minecraft?

Redstone Image via Mojang

Redstone was added to Minecraft back in 2009. Redstone is always being improved upon and adjusted for updates as Minecraft progresses. The Caves& Cliffs update is going to add Deepslate Redstone ore. This Deepslate version of Redstone ore can be found in areas where the Y-axis is close to or at zero.

The Minecraft Java edition had its first introduction to Redstone with Java edition alpha version 1.0.1. The Java edition of Minecraft experienced dozens of changes and fixes to the Redstone dust up until the 1.16 update. The Nether update added the ability to change the appearance of placed Redstone dust. The dust can change between a dot or a plus appearance when a player interacts with it.

Redstone dust was an early part of the Bedrock edition as well. The changes in Redstone being in a handful of beta updates. The 1.10.0 update changed the appearance of the Redstone dust. The previous appearance of Redstone was a small pile of dark red dust that looked similar to most other Minecraft editions of Redstone. The updated texture is lighter in color and matches the Java edition texture.

Meanwhile, the 1.11 update added areas for players to find Redstone. At that point, a player could find the dust in chests throughout desert villages as loot.

Before the 1.16 Nether updates, Redstone dust was called Redstone. This was changed with the minor 1.16.210 update. The name change was meant to match the Java edition of Redstone dust.