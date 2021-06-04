Speedrunning in Minecraft can be a difficult task. Players have to beat the game as quickly as possible while also keeping all of the rules in mind, which at times, can be the hardest part.

Each player uses different controls depending on what they feel the most comfortable with, and thankfully, speedruns do not seem to depend on the individual's control choice. However, official speedrunning races are judged based on a lot of game settings, a lot of which players would not even think about.

How to Pick the best Minecraft Settings for Speedruns

When trying to find official speedrunning settings, it's easy to get confused and not be entirely sure how to pick the correct ones. In terms of what is required in speedrunning, there are a few very specific things:

When going to speedrun, players want to make sure that they choose the version that they are going to play on carefully. Errors are very common where version 1.4 is indicated instead of 1.14.4, for example.

From there, players should put some sort of seed in the seed generator, whether it be an official seed or a random word or number of the players choice.

Players need to make sure that they are not using prohibitied mods and mod modifications.

Texture packs are also generally not allowed when speedrunning.

When messing with video settings, it's recommended that players set the gamma to 3.

These are a few rules that must be obeyed, and thankfully, many are pretty open. In terms of render distance, fog, clouds, and such, there are no settings criteria. Players are free to choose whatever settings they desire when it comes to video output, so ultimately, the settings for speedruns depend on the individual player.

