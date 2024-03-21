Minecraft InsaneCraft mod pack: All you need to know

The Minecraft Marketplace has seen a lot of different items arrive on it over time, including add-ons that introduce dragons and new furniture to the game. Fresh story-driven worlds inspired by different movies can be found on it as well. The latest addition to the Marketplace is the InsaneCraft modpack by Spark Universe.

Spark Universe has offered a lot of great content over time, and this inclusion compiles the best of everything in one place. Here’s everything you need to know about the modpack.

Minecraft InsaneCraft mod pack

The InsaneCraft modpack is rightly named, as the amount of items it brings to the game is indeed insane. You get so many things when you buy the item, from seven unique skins to over 50 different dragons. But that’s just the surface of what this modpack offers.

It includes a plethora of Spark Universe mods and add-ons, as well as 100 different craftable items, including incredible new weapons and furniture. The modpack also adds new portals to the game. These have been borrowed from the Portals add-on, which allows players to make custom portals that make traveling across different biomes and bases much easier and enjoyable.

Mojang Studios has always been a bit slow when it comes to adding new content to the game. It took the team years to add a new weapon to the game. So, if you want more out of the blocky world of Minecraft without waiting, this is the modpack for you.

The modpack adds new weapons as well (Screenshot via YouTube/Spark Universe)

It's also worth noting that getting the mod pack and installing it from the Marketplace is both easy as well as safe. You do not have to worry about something suspicious damaging your files.

The mod pack also includes unique bosses that you can fight in-game, along with different vehicles to find and planes to fly. It offers everything one can need to make the game more interesting.

To download it, all you need to do is head over to the Minecraft Marketplace and get the modpack. At the time of writing this, the cost of the mod pack is 1,690 Minecoins. Once you get it, open a new world and then open Settings. Then, click on the Resource Packs and select the modpack, as it should be listed on the screen.

That’s all you need to do to install and start playing the InsaneCraft modpack.