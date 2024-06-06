Minecraft invalid session: How to potentially fix the error

Like any other game, Minecraft has errors and bugs that can be a headache for players. While most of these issues are harmless and are sometimes even funny, some can prevent you from even opening the game. One recent example is the ‘invalid session’ error, which is mostly centered around the account and sign-in process.

The sandbox title requires you to have a Mojang account, and you need to sign in to it in order to access most of its features. The invalid session error is mostly a server-side issue. However, the bug could sometimes also stem from a problem with your computer.

This article lists all the possible fixes for the invalid session error.

Potential fixes for Minecraft invalid session issue

The invalid session error has been identified as a server-side bug (Image via Mojang Studios)

The invalid session issue arises when Minecraft is launched. So, before you open Minecraft Launcher, here are some of the things you can do to potentially prevent the error from popping up:

Method 1: First, restart the game by completely closing it. Make sure you check if the title and the launcher are active in the task manager window.

Method 2: Restart your computer. Multiple issues, like scripts and files not loading properly, can sometimes cause the error.

Method 3: If you have the Xbox application, go to the settings and run the game on Gaming Services Repair Tool. This tool can fix any issues between your computer and the game’s server.

Method 4: Another potential fix is to identify any mods that might be causing the error. Try to remember if you recently installed any mod. If there are any mods you believe are problematic, try removing them and starting the game again to see if it fixes the error.

If none of the above fixes the invalid session error, you might want to contact Minecraft support to know what else could be done. As mentioned earlier, the issue seems to stem from the game’s server. This means that there’s not much you can do other than wait for the developers at Mojang Studios to fix it.

Bugs and errors have been popping up quite often lately. Recently, many players reported encountering the ‘Eroded Badlands’ error, which also turned out to be a server-side issue as Mojang Studios was changing a few things before the release of the Minecraft 1.21 update.

