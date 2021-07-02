Minecraft Java Edition 1.17.1 Release Candidate 1: All you need to know

It's been over three weeks since the Minecraft 1.17 update, meaning the bug fix update is just around the corner. Like past major updates, Mojang will release a minor update to take care of issues in 1.17.

Minecraft 1.17 is the first phase of the much-awaited Caves and Cliffs update. It added goats, glow squids, axolotls, amethyst geodes, and many new blocks and items. With so much new content, bugs slipped into this massive update as well.

The 1.17 update had many bugs related to axolotls, new blocks, diamond/emerald ore generation, and more. However, the developers fixed most of them in the 1.17.1 pre-releases and released the first Release Candidate for the 1.17.1 update.

Minecraft Java Edition 1.17.1 Release Candidate 1

After fixing bugs in pre-releases, the developers created a Release Candidate for the update. If no new critical bugs are found, Mojang will release this candidate as the final update.

The 1.17 update received two Release Candidates before the official launch. As for the 1.17.1 update, Mojang has released the first Release Candidate.

The 1.17.1 update will be released on Tuesday, July 6th, if no major bugs are found.

Upcoming changes, features, and fixes in Minecraft 1.17.1

Blue axolotls can only spawn through breeding.

Drowned's copper ingot drop rate increased from 5% to 11%.

Mobs like zombies, husks, drowneds, and zombie villagers won't pick glow ink sacs, allowing them to despawn.

Breeding goats can now produce screaming goats.

Powdered snow gets collected in cauldrons two times as fast as before.

Axolotls won't try to leave the water.

No more ghost blocks using powder snow.

Along with this, there are many other fixes to mobs, items, and gameplay features. Players can download the Release Candidate to check if all major bugs are fixed or not. The developers are always accepting feedback, so they should report any bug they come across.

Download Minecraft 1.17.1 Release Candidate 1

The release candidate for 1.17.1 is now going out! If nothing critical pops up, we aim to release 1.17.1 next Tuesday. https://t.co/O7fpZBC5Hz — Adrian Östergård (@adrian_ivl) July 1, 2021

The 1.17.1 Release Candidate 1 is available for free to all players already having a copy of Minecraft. They don't need to sign up for any beta program.

All Java players can download the Release Candidate using the Minecraft launcher. They can follow these steps to do so:

Users must open the Minecraft launcher. If not installed, they may get it from here.

Gamers should go to the "Installation Tab" from the menu.

Next, they have to enable "Snapshots" if not already done.

Once the snapshot is enabled, players can download the 1.17.1 Release Candidate 1.

They need to create a new installation and select Release Candidate 1.

Even though it is a Release Candidate, they should avoid updating their world until the official 1.17.1 update is released. Hopefully, it will come out on July 6th.

