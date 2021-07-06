Minecraft Java Edition 1.17.1 update patch notes: Full list of changes revealed

The Minecraft 1.17.1 update is finally out for the Java Edition. Many annoying and critical bugs have been addressed in this update.

The first part of Caves and Cliffs, released last month, was one of the biggest game updates in the history of Minecraft. This update introduced goats, axolotls, glow squids, amethyst geodes, and more. The 1.17 update added over 100 new items and blocks.

Minecraft: Java Edition 1.17.1 is now being released. Happy mining! https://t.co/qJzMkW3jeN — Adrian Östergård (@adrian_ivl) July 6, 2021

After a big update, Mojang released a minor update to fix the issues and bugs. The 1.17.1 release is a bug fix update launched today for Caves and Cliffs Part 1.

What has changed in Minecraft Java Edition 1.17.1 update

Minecraft's 1.17.1 update fixes many bugs related to mob behavior, new blocks, items, and ore generation. Check out the official patch notes for the 1.17.1 release:

Changes in Minecraft 1.17.1 update

Players can obtain blue axolotls only via breeding.

Normal goats have 2% chance to produce screaming goats.

Status effects on goats now also apply when the goat is jumping or ramming.

Raised the drop rate for copper ingots from Drowned to 11% + 2% per level of looting

Powder snow now fills cauldrons two times faster than before (still pretty slowly, though!)

Zombies, zombie villagers, husks, and drowned will no longer pick up glow ink sacs.

There's a new version of Minecraft in town - here's Minecraft 1.17.1 with plenty of bug fixes and gameplay tweaks. Check out all the changes in this comprehensive guide! https://t.co/hpsgZa8JCB — slicedlime (@slicedlime) July 6, 2021

Minecraft 1.17.1 technical changes

Deaths of named mobs are now logged.

In case of DNS-based redirection, the client will send the hostname actually used to connect (this restores the pre-1.17 behavior)

Major bugs fixed in Minecraft 1.17.1

Changes to axolotls (Image via Gamepur)

These bugs have been fixed in the Minecraft 1.17.1 update:

Pistons and dispensers can be used to create ghost blocks using powder snow.

Creative mode-obtained Bucket of Axolotl/Tropical Fish only spawns one kind axolotl/tropical fish.

Captured axolotl constantly tries to leave water.

Jump boost doesn't affect goats.

Emerald ore generates too often.

Small dripleaf is consumed without being placed when used on tall seagrass.

Axolotls despawning though named and on leashes.

Wandering Trader-obtained tropical fish are only white kob.

Diamond ore distribution changed between 1.16.5 and 1.17.

The emerald and diamond ore generation changes won't affect the chunks already loaded in the 1.17 version. These changes will only take place in newly unloaded chunks.

Many other bugs have also been fixed in the 1.17.1 release. Check out the official patch notes available on Minecraft's official site.

