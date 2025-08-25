Minecraft Let's Do Vinery mod guide

Minecraft Java Edition has a plethora of mods to try out. Some mods add new creatures to fight, while other mods add brand new blocks, items, and structures to explore. One such mod is called Let's Do Vinery, which clearly mentions that it is all about creating a vinery and producing various kinds of wines in the sandbox game.

Ad

Here is everything to know about the Let's Do Vinery mod for Minecraft.

Features and download guide Let's Do Vinery mod for Minecraft

What does the Let's Do Vinery mod offer?

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Ad

Trending

Let's Do Vinery is an agricultural and lifestyle mod for Minecraft that focuses on winemaking, vineyards, and comfortable country living. You get the opportunity to plant, develop, and harvest a variety of grape varietals, as it presents grape cultivation as a new crop.

Specialized items and blocks like presses, wine racks, and fermentation barrels can then be used to turn grapes into wine, resulting in an immersive winemaking system that is both aesthetically pleasing and practical.

Ad

In order to give bases a cozy rural feel, the mod places just as much emphasis on atmosphere as gameplay. Vinyards can be laid out in expansive rows, adorned with trellises, and complemented with rustic furnishings.

Let's Do Vinery mod encourages farming and crafting, seamlessly integrating with survival development beyond grape cultivation. Adventurers and builders can both benefit from the effects and bonuses that the manufactured wines can offer, making them more than just decorative items.

Ad

The additional blocks, plants, and artifacts of the Minecraft mod have a vanilla feel to them because of the mod's art style. It is frequently combined with other culinary and farming mods to create a more comprehensive lifestyle.

How to download and install the Let's Do Vinery mod for Minecraft

Let's Do Vinery can be downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge)

Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the Let's Do Vinery mod for Minecraft:

Ad

Download and install the Fabric or Forge for the game version 1.20.1. Head to CurseForge and search for the Let's Do Vinery mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with Fabric or Forge 1.20.1 as of now. Also download and install the Architectury mods for the 1.20.1 game version. Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the game's launcher and find the Fabric or Forge 1.20.1 modded game version. Open the game, enter a world, and explore all the wine-related features the mod offers.

Ad

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!